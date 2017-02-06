Unlocks the Full Business Value of Enterprise IoT Solutions by Securely Connecting Complete Ecosystems of People, Systems and Things Summary:



-- Designed from the ground up to support digital ecosystem management, helping enterprises and their partners realize the full value of IoT -- Solves the dynamic security, privacy and permissions management challenges surrounding IoT to enable trusted information sharing and secure interactions across people, systems and things -- Standards-based and highly-scalable, with an API-first approach, allowing global enterprises and system integrators to accelerate development and delivery of IoT solutions -- Was recognized at the 2016 Sogeti IoT Hackathon as a runner up with a Connected Baggage Tracking solution built for the world's largest airline -- Covisint powers some of the largest Connected Car / IoT solutions in the world, including Hyundai Blue Link and General Motors OnStar



DETROIT, Feb. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covisint Corporation (Nasdaq:COVS) today announced the availability of the market's most complete IoT Platform for unlocking the full potential of IoT by enabling secure interactions across digital ecosystems of people, systems and things. The Covisint IoT Platform is particularly suited for global enterprises and technology partner organizations interested in strengthening their digital transformation initiatives and practices, as well as independent software vendors and end-customers seeking a highly-scalable, highly-secure open platform for development of enterprise IoT solutions.



Platform Helps Realize the Full Value of IoT



The Internet of Things (IoT) is what enables enterprises to transform into digital businesses. Some vendors offer disparate technology toolkits for IoT, but this approach requires significant time, investment and customization to get to a viable solution to support digital transformation programs.



The Covisint IoT Platform is different - delivered as a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) with global support, it offers a complete set of capabilities required to rapidly build enterprise IoT solutions, including advanced identity, authentication, authorization, real-time messaging and orchestration, as well as digital ecosystem definition and management capabilities to facilitate secure information sharing and trusted interactions with the world around that connected asset.



Enhanced business value - Identity is critical to enabling rich, personalized experiences. The Covisint IoT Platform can uniquely identify people, systems and things, and manage access to the right information at the right time, and enables secure interactions, both of which facilitates:



-- Delivering more personalized services and, ultimately, higher customer retention -- Real-time insights on customer behavior and preferences -- Transforming physical products into recurring services



Rapidly build IoT solutions - In today's connected economy, market leaders win with agility and business velocity. The Covisint IoT Platform enables developers to:



-- Build solutions faster with more predictability -- Ease the previously complex and costly tasks of integration and operations -- Maximize return on development resources



Comprehensive use case support - The Covisint IoT Platform enables rapid delivery of new enterprise IoT solutions, while providing tools to seamlessly integrate with existing investments:



-- Enables development of both connected products and process solutions on a common platform -- Facilitates easy integration with enterprise systems of record and first-generation IoT solutions -- Supports a wide range of devices and communication protocols to handle solution diversity



Highly-secure and enterprise-grade - IoT solutions creates new attack surfaces and new risks. The Covisint IoT Platform enables rapid innovation while providing tools for advanced authentication, authorization and governance of people, systems and things to ensure security and compliance:



-- Manage the identities of people, systems and things holistically with a single platform -- Scale to millions and billions of transactions on a proven backbone -- Built on SOC-II certified infrastructure, with five 9's reliability



"Realizing the full value of IoT goes beyond connectivity - what unlocks new possibilities is the ability to securely share information and enable interactions with the ecosystem around the connected asset," said Brian Partridge of 451 Research, a leading IoT research firm. "Covisint aspires to provide a complete IoT platform to realize this goal, and ultimately accelerate digital business transformation."



Covisint's IoT Platform brings together a set of foundational capabilities that helps businesses rapidly deliver IoT solutions supportive of digital transformation, including:



-- A unified data model that brings together the devices, the systems and the people that interact with into one coherent logical data store; -- Dynamic security that helps businesses respond quickly and contextually to deliver better value, while minimizing security risk; -- Unified messaging that brings together messaging and orchestration in both real-time and batch interactions to effectively digitize end-to-end business processes; -- API-first approach for enabling agnostic and loosely coupled business service integration for complex transformations; -- A microservices architecture to meet the scalability demands of billions of connected devices and digital businesses



"Having a developer-friendly platform to enable the rapid development of IoT solutions is critical to winning in the marketplace," said Joel Kremke, SVP of Partnerships and Alliances, Covisint. "Providing unique security and entity management capabilities to facilitate secure interactions between people, systems and things is how the Covisint IoT Platform is differentiated. We're pleased to have our Platform recognized as a winner of Sogeti's 2016 IoT Hackathon, and looking forward to working with them and other partners to help their end-customers realize the transformational potential of IoT."



RSA 2017 - The Covisint IoT Platform Covisint will be showcasing the IoT Platform at RSA 2017, South Hall - Exhibit #1927, from February 13-16, 2017. To schedule an appointment to meet with us, please contact us.



About Covisint Corporation



Covisint is the connected company - we securely connect ecosystems of people, systems and things to enable new service offerings, optimize operations, develop new business models and ultimately enable the connected economy. Today, we support more than 2,000 organizations and connect to more than 212,000 business partners and customers worldwide. Learn more at www.covisint.com.



Follow us:



Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements



