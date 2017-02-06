February 6, 2017 (TSX: LUN; OMX: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") announces that the report for the fourth quarter period ended December 31, 2016 will be published after the close of the trading day in Toronto on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.



The Company will hold a telephone conference call and webcast at 08:00am ET, 14:00 CET on Thursday, February 23, 2017. Conference call details are provided below:



Please call in 10 minutes before the conference starts and stay on the line (an operator will be available to assist you).



Call-in number for the conference call (North America): +1 617 826 7698



Call-in number for the conference call (North America Toll Free): +1 877 648 7976



Call-in number for the conference call (Sweden): +46 (0) 8 5661 9361



To view the live webcast presentation, please log on using this direct link:



http://www.investorcalendar.com/IC/CEPage.asp?ID=175622



The presentation slideshow will also be available in PDF format for download from the Lundin Mining website http://www.lundinmining.com before the conference call.



A replay of the telephone conference will be available after the completion of the conference call until March 2, 2017.



Replay numbers:



North America: +1 416 621 4642



The passcode for the replay is: 67548062



A replay of the webcast will be available by clicking on the direct link above.



About Lundin Mining



Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Chile, the USA, Portugal, and Sweden, primarily producing copper, nickel and zinc. In addition, Lundin Mining holds an indirect 24% equity stake in the world-class Tenke Fungurume copper/cobalt mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo and in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland. The Company has entered into an agreement to sell its indirect equity stake in Tenke Fungurume.



On Behalf of the Board,



Paul Conibear



President and CEO



The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. This information was publicly communicated on February 6, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



For further information, please contact: Mark Turner Director, Business Valuations and Investor Relations +1-416-342-5565



Sonia Tercas Senior Associate, Investor Relations +1-416-342-5583



Robert Eriksson Investor Relations Sweden +46 8 545 015 50



