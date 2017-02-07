Eurobank Group Selects Catalys by Itiviti for DMA Access to Athex

LONDON, Feb 07, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Itiviti, a world-leading technology provider for the capital markets industry, today announced that Eurobank Equities Investment Firm SA, the brokerage arm of Eurobank, one of the largest Greek banks, has selected the next generation FIX Engine Catalys by Itiviti to support transactional needs and VeriFIX by Itiviti for automated testing, including implementation by Itiviti Professional Services.

Using Catalys by Itiviti, Eurobank Equities is now in the position to route client order flow in any FIX protocol version to the Athens Stock Exchange native ODL protocol. This delivers a significant performance improvement over the previous solution used by Eurobank Equities. The platform is initially used for DMA order flow, with future plans to add care order flow.

Features offered by the integrated Itiviti solution include automated FIX testing with simulation and replay of client data, real time monitoring and alerting of order flow enabling faster response times, and a consolidated view of message flow with instant visibility. This provides Eurobank Equities with an enterprise-wide picture of performance with real-time and historical data on message flow displayed graphically, e.g. for message rates and roundtrip latency measures.

"Improving latency and performance in order to win more client business has been a key goal for us," says Ilias Dionysopoulos, Head of Global Brokers, Eurobank Equities "Catalys by Itiviti has enabled significant improvements resulting in key client wins for Eurobank while we benefit from reliable and proven FIX connectivity. The support provided by Itiviti Professional Services during the implementation process has ensured a smooth transition, and we are very happy with the end result."

"We are very pleased to welcome Eurobank Equities to Itiviti's global client base," says Lee Griggs, President EMEA, Itiviti. "Our FIX solution offers low latency access to local markets, which Eurobank successfully has implemented to gain competitive edge. Eurobank can also seamlessly add additional technology modules available from Itiviti, defining a roadmap for future growth."

Formed by the unification of Orc and CameronTec, Itiviti develops, markets, and supports industry standard technology products and solutions including Tbricks and Catalys. Catalys by Itiviti provides an integrated platform for operations, infrastructure and trading. It is the ultimate enabler: open-standard-based and centrally managed to truly harness unprecedented levels of performance, data interoperability, convergence and business insight.

About Eurobank Equities Investment Firm SA

Eurobank Equities is Greece's largest broker ranking 1st for the eighth consecutive year with a market share ranging between 15% and 18% and is considered the first choice for the largest and most important international and local Institutional Investors. Furthermore, Eurobank Equities also ranked 1st in the "Leading Brokerage Firm" category of the 2016 Extel Survey for a third consecutive year, while the firm's Research Team also captured the top position in the same survey for a fourth consecutive year.

For further information, please visit: www.eurobankequities.gr

About Itiviti

Itiviti is a world-leading technology provider for the capital markets industry. Trading firms, banks, brokers and institutional clients rely on Itiviti technology, solutions and expertise for streamlining their daily operations, while gaining sustainable competitive edge in global markets.

With 13 offices and serving more than 400 customers worldwide, Itiviti was formed by uniting Orc Group, a leader in trading and electronic execution, and CameronTec Group, the global standard in financial messaging infrastructure and connectivity. From its foundation in 2016, Itiviti has a staff of 400 and an estimated annual revenue of SEK 700 million.

Itiviti is committed to continuous innovation to deliver trading infrastructure built for today's dynamic markets, offering highly adaptable platforms and solutions, enabling clients to stay ahead of competitive and regulatory challenges.

Itiviti is owned by Nordic Capital Fund VII.

www.itiviti.com

