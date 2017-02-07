Packed with Industry Firsts, Logitech BRIO 4K Pro Webcam Delivers Highest Quality Desktop and Streaming Video Experience Available Today

Today, Logitech (SIX:LOGN) (NASDAQ:LOGI) announced its most sophisticated webcam yet, Logitech BRIO 4K Pro Webcam. Delivering the highest quality desktop video experience available today, BRIO is a powerhouse webcam for business and home-office users, streamers, YouTubers, vloggers, and anyone else looking for a top-of-the-line webcam. BRIO comes packed with industry firsts including Logitech RightLight™ 3 with HDR, 4K Ultra HD video quality, and 5X zoom, plus support for Windows Hello and other secure infrared-based facial recognition applications.

Logitech BRIO 4K Pro Webcam (Photo: Business Wire)

"Logitech has been delivering market-leading webcams for 20 years. With BRIO, our goal was to create an elegantly designed, feature-packed webcam that anyone who is the slightest bit serious about video quality will want," said Scott Wharton, vice president and general manager of Logitech Video Collaboration. "Logitech BRIO takes webcams to an entirely new level. It's truly an unparalleled webcam experience, whether you're using it for business video collaboration, streaming a live event, or recording professional-quality video in 4K."

Logitech BRIO delivers a premier video recording, streaming, broadcasting and desktop collaboration experience that allows users to take full control of their visual environment. In addition to featuring 4K and 5x zoom, support for Logitech RightLight 3 with HDR delivers great camera performance in all lighting conditions from low light to bright sunlight, as well as challenging high-contrast or backlit conditions. BRIO users can select between 65°, 78°, and 90° field of view (FOV) to help ensure their camera is focused only on the area they want others to see. Logitech's advanced lens technology with autofocus offers remarkable video quality with great resolution, speed, fluidity, color balance and detail.

Logitech BRIO works with all popular business applications, including Skype for Business and Cisco-compatible certifications, as well as all Logitech Collaboration Program cloud video partners such as BlueJeans, BroadSoft, Vidyo and Zoom.

"Making do with 'good enough' equipment is not a viable solution in today's business climate," said Rob Arnold, Industry Principal of Connected Work at Frost Sullivan. "At a highly attractive price point, Logitech BRIO delivers advanced functionality for the increasing number of professionals who rely on video communication. Organizations that are equipping their workforce with robust video applications should complete their solutions with premium cameras such as Logitech BRIO."

"Microsoft is pleased that Logitech has chosen to bring enterprise-grade security with Windows Hello facial recognition to the BRIO webcam," said Matt Perry, partner group program manager at Microsoft. "By qualifying BRIO with Windows Hello, Logitech is providing its consumer and enterprise customers with a Windows 10 login experience that is secure, password-free and seamless."

BRIO has already garnered accolades, having recently been named an Innovation Award Honoree in the 2017 CES Innovation Awards. The awards are notably sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM, the producer of this year's event. Products entered in the award competition are judged by a panel of judges that consists of industrial designers, independent engineers, and members of the trade media.

Pricing and Availability

Logitech BRIO is available today. Business customers may purchase BRIO through the Logitech Video Collaboration reseller network, on Amazon.com, or on Logitech.com at a suggested retail price of $199 in the U.S. and €239 in Europe.

Consumers in North America may also purchase the Logitech 4K Pro Webcam at Best Buy and on Logitech.com For more information, please visit Logitech.com or our blog.

Software for BRIO 4K Pro Webcam is available here.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. Over 30 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it's designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video and computing. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

2016 Logitech, Logicool, Logi and other Logitech marks are owned by Logitech and may be registered. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

