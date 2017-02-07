Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, February 7
|For filings with the FSA include the annex
|For filings with issuer exclude the annex
|TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES
|1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached:
|Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited
|2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
|An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please specify):
|Fund Repurchased Shares
|Yes
|3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation:
|1607 Capital Partners, LLC
|4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):
|5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached:
|February 2, 2017
|6. Date on which issuer notified:
|February 6, 2017
|7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached:
|25%
|8. Notified details:
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of
shares
if possible using
the ISIN CODE
|Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Number
of
Shares
|Number
of
Voting
Rights
|Number
of shares
|Number of voting
rights
|% of voting rights x
|Direct
|Direct xi
|Indirect xii
|Direct
|Indirect
|GB00B61ND550
|11,271,305
|11,271,305
|11,271,305
|25.07%
|B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial
instrument
|Expiration
date
|Exercise/
Conversion Period
|Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.
|% of voting
rights
|C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial
instrument
|Exercise price
|Expiration date
|Exercise/
Conversion period
|Number of voting rights instrument refers to
|% of voting rights
|Nominal
|Delta
|Total (A+B+C)
|Number of voting rights
|Percentage of voting rights
|Same as A
|9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:
|Proxy Voting:
|10. Name of the proxy holder:
|11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease
to hold:
|12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold
voting rights:
13. Additional information:
|14. Contact name:
|Bryan Huntley, CCO
|15. Contact telephone number:
|804-525-1741
|Note: Annex should only be submitted to the FSA not the issuer
|Annex: Notification of major interests in sharesxxii
|A: Identity of the persons or legal entity subject to the notification obligation
|Full name
(including legal form of legal entities)
|1607 Capital Partners, LLC
|Contact address
(registered office for legal entities)
|13 S. 13th St, Suite 400
Richmond, VA 23219
|Phone number & email
|804-525-1741
bhuntley@1607capital.com
|Other useful information
(at least legal representative for legal persons)
|B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable
|Full name
|Bryan Huntley
|Contact address
|Same as above
|Phone number & email
|Same as above
|Other useful information
(e.g. functional relationship with the person or legal entity subject to the notification obligation)
|Chief Compliance Officer
|C: Additional information
|For notes on how to complete form TR-1 please see the FSA website.