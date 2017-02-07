Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. ("Newron") (SIX: NWRN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) and pain, today announced that Stefan Weber, CEO, will present at the 19th Annual BIO CEO Investor Conference in New York, NY on Feb. 13, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. ET in the Conrad Room at the Waldorf Astoria New York.
About Newron Pharmaceuticals
Newron (SIX: NWRN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) and pain. The Company is headquartered in Bresso near Milan, Italy. Xadago (Safinamide) has received marketing authorization for the treatment of Parkinson's disease in the European Union and Switzerland and is commercialized by Newron's Partner Zambon. US WorldMeds holds the commercialization rights in the US. Meiji Seika has the rights to develop and commercialize the compound in Japan and other key Asian territories. In addition to Xadago® for Parkinson's disease, Newron has a strong pipeline of promising treatments for rare disease patients at various stages of clinical development, including sarizotan for patients with Rett syndrome and ralfinamide for patients with specific rare pain indications. Newron is also developing NW-3509 as the potential first add-on therapy for the treatment of patients with positive symptoms of schizophrenia.
For more information, please visit: www.newron.com
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170207005177/en/
Contacts:
Media
Newron
Stefan Weber, +39 02 6103 46 30
CEO
pr@newron.com
or
UK/Europe
FTI Consulting
Julia Phillips, +44 (0)20 3727 1000
or
Switzerland
IRF Communications
Martin Meier-Pfister, +41 43 244 81 40
or
Germany
MC Services AG
Anne Hennecke, +49 211 52925222
anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu
or
U.S.
LaVoieHealthScience
Alison Chen, +1-617-374-8800, Ext. 104
achen@lavoiehealthscience.com
or
Investors and analysts
Newron
Stefan Weber, +39 02 6103 46 30
CEO
ir@newron.com
or
UK/Europe
FTI Consulting
Julia Phillips, +44 (0)20 3727 1000
or
Switzerland
IRF Communications
Martin Meier-Pfister, +41 43 244 81 40
or
Germany
MC Services AG
Anne Hennecke, +49 211 52925222
anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu
or
U.S.
LaVoieHealthScience
Beth Kurth, +1-617-374-8800, Ext. 106
bkurth@lavoiehealthscience.com