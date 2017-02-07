sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 07.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

45,636 Euro		+0,048
+0,11 %
WKN: A1C06B ISIN: CH0114405324 Ticker-Symbol: GEY 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GARMIN LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GARMIN LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,83
47,455
13:23
46,717
47,414
13:23
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GARMIN LTD
GARMIN LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GARMIN LTD45,636+0,11 %