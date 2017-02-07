PJSC MAGNIT - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, February 7
Press Release
Krasnodar
February 7, 2017
PJSC "Magnit" notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
Krasnodar, Russia (February 7, 2017): Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company"; MOEX and LSE: MGNT), notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|"Magnit" Joint-Stock Non-Government Pension Fund ("Magnit" JSNPF)
|2
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position / status
|Notification concerns a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities: Sergey Galitskiy (member of the PJSC "Magnit" Board of Directors, chairman of the PJSC "Magnit" Management Board, Chief Executive Officer of PJSC "Magnit")
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit"
|b)
|LEI
|-
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (1) each type of instrument; (2) each type of transaction; (3) each date; and (4) each place where transactions have been conducted.
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Share
ISIN RU000A0JKQU8
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of securities by Limited Liability Company "Management Company "Premier-Liga" under the agreement on the fiduciary management of pension savings, executed between "Magnit" JSNPF and Limited Liability Company "Management company "Premier-Liga" according to the Federal law No. 75-FZ "On Non-State Pension Funds" of May 7, 1998
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregate information:
- aggregate volume;
- price.
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|February 3,2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Moscow Exchange (MISX)
For further information, please contact:
|Timothy Post
|Head of Investor Relations
Email: post@magnit.ru
Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17600
|Investor Relations Office
|MagnitIR@magnit.ru
Direct Line: +7-861-277-4562
Website: ir.magnit.com/
|Media Inquiries
|Media Relations Department
press@magnit.ru
Company description:
Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2016, Magnit operated 35 distribution centers and 14,059 stores (10,521 convenience, 431 hypermarkets and 3,107 drogerie stores) in 2,494 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.
In accordance with the unaudited IFRS management accounts for 2016, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,075 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 108 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB+. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe.