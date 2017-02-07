PJSC MAGNIT - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Press Release

Krasnodar

February 7, 2017

PJSC "Magnit" notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Krasnodar, Russia (February 7, 2017): Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company"; MOEX and LSE: MGNT), notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name "Magnit" Joint-Stock Non-Government Pension Fund ("Magnit" JSNPF) 2 Reason for notification a) Position / status Notification concerns a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities: Sergey Galitskiy (member of the PJSC "Magnit" Board of Directors, chairman of the PJSC "Magnit" Management Board, Chief Executive Officer of PJSC "Magnit") b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" b) LEI - 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (1) each type of instrument; (2) each type of transaction; (3) each date; and (4) each place where transactions have been conducted. a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Share

ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of securities by Limited Liability Company "Management Company "Premier-Liga" under the agreement on the fiduciary management of pension savings, executed between "Magnit" JSNPF and Limited Liability Company "Management company "Premier-Liga" according to the Federal law No. 75-FZ "On Non-State Pension Funds" of May 7, 1998 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) (RUB) Volume(s) 9,602 24 9,602 1 9,602 8 9,603 100 9,605 1 9,606 25 9,607 1 9,608 1 9,609 20 9,609 1 9,610 8 9,610 5 9,610 100 9,610 2 9,610 1 9,610 1 9,610 25 9,610 9 9,610 50 9,610 21 9,610 20 9,610 2 9,610 15 9,610 4 9,610 2 9,610 21 9,610 11 9,610 21 9,610 13 9,610 12 9,610 23 9,610 2 9,610 3 9,610 1 9,610 21 9,610 1 9,610 22 9,610 18 9,610 13 9,610 22 9,610 2 9,610 7 9,610 5 9,610 10 9,610 11 9,610 9 9,610 13 9,610 1 9,610 10 9,610 18 9,610 13 9,610 2 9,610 8 9,610 13 9,610 2 9,610 3 9,610 1 9,610 25 9,610 21 9,610 179 9,610 5 9,610 17 9,610 2 9,610 200 9,610 3 9,610 11 9,610 1 9,610 3 9,610 48 9,610 2 9,610 2 9,610 9 9,610 4 9,610 30 9,610 25 9,610 5 9,610 4 9,610 5 9,610 4 9,610 3 9,610 1 9,610 12 9,610 5 9,610 4 9,610 7 9,610 5 9,610 4 9,610 4 9,610 1 9,610 10 9,610 10 9,610 7 9,610 8 9,610 1 9,610 1 9,610 8 9,610 21 9,610 4 9,610 61 d) Aggregate information:

- aggregate volume;

- price. Price (RUB.) Aggregate volume 9,609.30 1,561 e) Date of the transaction February 3,2017 f) Place of the transaction Moscow Exchange (MISX)

