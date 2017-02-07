Use Voice Control with Smart Home Devices Straight from the Driver's Seat

Today Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) announced its collaboration with Amazon Alexa to bring Alexa voice control to the Logitech ZeroTouch™ Air Vent and Logitech ZeroTouch Dashboard smart car mounts for Android™ smartphones. Now, you can use Logitech ZeroTouch and the power of your voice to interact with Alexa and your smart home devices including lights, locks and thermostats on the road, right from the driver's seat.

"This Amazon collaboration gives the Logitech ZeroTouch even more hands-free power," said Patric Frank, head of new ventures at Logitech. "Now, the possibilities are endless even while on the road. The marriage of Logitech ZeroTouch and Alexa make it possible for drivers to not only use their voice to control more than just their smartphone, but all smart devices kept at home, before they even get there."

Logitech ZeroTouch smart car mounts let you use your voice to place calls, text back and forth and engage with apps, such as Yelp, all without using your hands. Now, with Alexa, you can do more while keeping your hands on the wheel and eyes on the road, including:

Quickly access the weather, news or more than 8,000 Alexa skills, such as to-do lists, ordering products from the road, or listening to a joke

Ask Alexa to change your compatible thermostat from the road, so when you get home, your house is heated or cooled

Tell Alexa to turn on your compatible smart lights on your way home from work

Listen to your favorite Kindle books from the road during a long drive

Ask Alexa to lock the front door when you've already left the home

"We're excited to collaborate with Logitech to bring Alexa into the vehicle," said Aaron Brown, Director of Amazon Alexa. "Voice is the future, and this is particularly true in cars. The ability to use your voice to control your smart home, manage to-do lists, access Kindle content, and more makes for a safer, more enjoyable driving experience. We can't wait for Logitech customers to try this out."

Logitech continues to update the voice-controlled app, so drivers always have access to the best features of a connected car, without needing to purchase a new car. In addition to Alexa, Logitech ZeroTouch has also introduced the ability to read out and respond to emails, accept or decline calendar invites, and read out calendar meetings for the day. To connect your car, simply snap your phone to the magnetic air vent or dashboard mount to activate the Android app, and speak freely.

Availability

The newly updated ZeroTouch app with the Alexa feature is now available in the U.S. and UK for free on the Google Play store. Users need an Amazon account to access the newest Alexa feature within the ZeroTouch app.

The ZeroTouch Air Vent and ZeroTouch Dashboard are available at Logitech.com and Amazon.com for a suggested retail price of $59.99 or $79.99 respectively. For more information, please visit Logitech.com, our blog or connect with us on Facebook.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. Over 30 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it's designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video and computing. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

