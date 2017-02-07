sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 07.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

104,00 Euro		+0,50
+0,48 %
WKN: 779535 ISIN: AT0000603709 Ticker-Symbol: AGB1 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
102,07
104,38
16:18
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AG
AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AG104,00+0,48 %
VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC72,92-0,20 %