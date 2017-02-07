SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/07/17 -- California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) today announced that its fourth quarter and year-end 2016 earnings results will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET with its teleconference to follow at 11:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 23, 2017.

All stockholders and interested investors are invited to listen to the teleconference. The fourth quarter and year-end 2016 conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-888-806-6208 or 1-913-312-1516 and keying in ID# 7406571. A replay of the call will be available from 11:00 a.m. PST (2:00p.m. EST) on February 23, 2017 through April 27, 2017, at 1- 888-203-1112 or 1-719-457-0820, ID# 7406571. The replay will also be available under the investor relations tab at www.calwatergroup.com. Prior to the call, Cal Water will furnish a slide presentation on its website.

California Water Service Group is the parent company of California Water Service, Washington Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, CWS Utility Services, and HWS Utility Services. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water service to nearly 2 million people in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. California Water Service was ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction among Water Utilities in the West" in 2016 by J.D. Power in its inaugural Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study. California Water Service Group's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CWT." Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com.

1720 North First Street

San Jose, CA 95112-4598

Contact:

Tom Smegal

(408) 367-8200 (analysts)

Shannon Dean

(408) 367-8243 (media)



