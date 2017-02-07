Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE), a leading global provider of security products and solutions, will hold an Investor and Analyst Meeting in New York City on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, from 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. ET. David D. Petratis, chairman, president and CEO, and Patrick Shannon, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will lead the meeting, discussing the company's strategy and vision for the future.

Beginning at noon, a real-time, listen-only webcast of the meeting will be broadcast live over the Internet. To listen, individuals can access the meeting through Allegion's website at investor.allegion.com.

For those unable to listen to the live event, a replay will also be available on Allegion's website by Wednesday, March 8.

About Allegion™

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in safety and security, with leading brands like CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss and Von Duprin. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion produces a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and other institutions. Allegion is a $2 billion company, with products sold in almost 130 countries.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170207006479/en/

Contacts:

Allegion plc

Media Contact:

Maria Pia Tamburri Director, Public Affairs, 317-810-3399

Maria.Tamburri@allegion.com

or

Analyst Contact:

Mike Wagnes Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations, 317-810-3494

Michael.Wagnes@allegion.com