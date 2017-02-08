ICA Gruppen Q4 Report 2016

SOLNA, Sweden, Feb 08, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth quarter of 2016 in summary

Consolidated net sales amounted to SEK 26,920 million (26,489), an increase of 1.6%

(26,489), an increase of 1.6% Operating profit excluding non-recurring items totalled SEK 1,180 million (1,024). Operating profit for the comparison period included costs of SEK 76 million associated with the acquisition and integration of Apotek Hjärtat

(1,024). Operating profit for the comparison period included costs of associated with the acquisition and integration of Apotek Hjärtat Profit from continuing operations (ICA Gruppen excl. ICA Norway) was SEK 784 million (1,427). Profit includes capital gains on sales of noncurrent assets and impairment losses totalling SEK -151 million net (450)

(1,427). Profit includes capital gains on sales of noncurrent assets and impairment losses totalling net (450) Earnings per share for continuing operations were SEK 3.89 (7.1)

(7.1) Cash flow from operating activities for continuing operations amounted to SEK 2,689 million (1,862). Excluding ICA Bank, cash flow was SEK 2,645 (1,995)

(1,862). Excluding ICA Bank, cash flow was (1,995) ICA Gruppen acquired the Lithuanian grocery retail chain IKI

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 10.50 per share (10.00) for 2016, corresponding to 62% (41%) of profit for the year

After the end of the quarter

On 1 February the sale of the Norwegian property holdings was completed

Comment from the CEO of ICA Gruppen, Per Strömberg:

"We ended 2016 with good momentum. Sales for ICA stores performed better than the market during the second half, which means that based on preliminary market data for the full year we grew our market share slightly, and we continue to show good growth for Rimi Baltic and Apotek Hjärtat. In terms of earnings we are in line with our financial targets, and we have a strong cash flow. We have also completed the sale of the Norwegian properties and taken an important step towards increasing our footprint in Lithuania through the acquisition of IKI, which we communicated just before Christmas."

