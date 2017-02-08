Resolution of Supervisory Board of AUGA group, AB with regard to election of Chairman of Supervisory Board:



1. To elect Vladas Lašas as Chairman of Supervisory Board.



Resolution of Supervisory Board of AUGA group, AB, with regard to election of members of Management Board:



1. To recall the management Board of the Company in corpore with regard changes of Articles of Association (change number of members of the management Board from 7 to 5).



2. To elect members of the management Board of the Company for the new term of office:



Kestutis Jušcius



Marijus Bakas;



Linas Bulzgys;



Linas Strelis ;



Agne Jonaityte.



Resolution of Management Board of AUGA group, AB, with regard Chairman of Management Board:



1. To elect Kestutis Jušcius as Chairman of the Management Board of the Company.



