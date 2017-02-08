Financial summary Q4 '16
- Revenue of €266 million (Q4 '15: €282 million)
- Gross margin of 58% (Q4 '15: 49%)
- EBITDA of €39 million (Q4 '15: €42 million)
- Cash flow from operating activities of €76 million (Q4 '15: €58 million)
Financial summary FY '16
- Revenue of €987 million (FY '15: €1,007 million)
- Gross margin of 57% (FY '15: 52%)
- EBITDA of €141 million (FY '15: €124 million)
- Adjusted EPS1 of €0.23 (FY '15: €0.21)
- Cash flow from operating activities of €144 million (FY '15: €119 million)
- Net cash position of €133 million (Q4 '15: €98 million)
Operational summary
- Automotive order intake exceeded €300 million in 2016
- FCA Group awarded TomTom Automotive 'Innovation Supplier of the Year 2016'
- Microsoft partnership announced to bring location-based services to Azure platform
- Collaborations with SAP, MapQuest and Pitney Bowes extended
- TomTom City reaches coverage in 100 cities
- Telematics installed base increased by 15% and recurring subscription revenue increased by 21% year on year
- Consumer shipped over one million sports devices in the year
Outlook 2017
- Revenue in the range of €925 million to €950 million
- Adjusted EPS1 of around €0.25
Key figures
|(€ in millions, unless stated otherwise)
|Q4 '16
|Q4 '15
|
y.o.y.
|FY '16
|FY '15
|
y.o.y.
|Automotive Licensing
|71.7
|69.6
|3
|269.0
|248.0
|8
|Telematics
|41.6
|37.0
|12
|155.1
|135.0
|15
|Consumer
|152.3
|175.9
|-13
|563.2
|623.6
|-10
|REVENUE
|265.6
|282.5
|-6
|987.3
|1,006.6
|-2
|GROSS RESULT
|153.0
|139.0
|10
|566.2
|518.5
|9
|Gross margin
|58
|49
|57
|52
|EBITDA
|38.6
|41.7
|-8
|140.9
|123.7
|14
|EBITDA margin
|15
|15
|14
|12
|OPERATING RESULT (EBIT)
|-0.5
|0.2
|8.9
|0.6
|EBIT margin
|0
|0
|1
|0
|NET RESULT
|-5.6
|20.9
|12.0
|18.3
|ADJUSTED NET RESULT
|11.3
|23.1
|54.1
|49.6
|EPS, fully diluted
|-0.02
|0.09
|0.05
|0.08
|Adjusted EPS1, fully diluted
|0.05
|0.10
|0.23
|0.21
Change percentages and totals calculated before rounding.
This report includes the following non-GAAP measures: gross margin, EBIT (margin), EBITDA (margin), adjusted net result, adjusted EPS and net cash, which are further explained on page 12 of this report.
1 Earnings per fully diluted share count adjusted for acquisition-related expenses gains on a post-tax basis.
2 In 2016, CAPEX was €118 million and OPEX was €557 million.
TomTom's Chief Executive Officer, Harold Goddijn
"We reported revenue of €987 million in 2016, which is slightly below last year. We are increasing high margin recurring data, software services business, which now reflects nearly 50% of our revenue mix and more than 70% of our gross result mix. Gross result grew strongly this year with 9%.
Our Automotive products and roadmap continue to be well received, resulting in order intake for 2016 of over €300 million. Order intakes from previous years are now starting to deliver a strong revenue growth in Automotive. We are working with many automotive OEMs and Tier1s to integrate our HD Maps into the self-driving systems they are developing. In early 2017, we acquired Autonomos, a Berlin-based start-up that will give us greater insights and capabilities into the Autonomous Driving software stack.
Telematics reached a subscriber base of nearly 700,000 subscriptions, representing the largest European fleet management business."
Outlook 2017
In 2017, we expect full year revenue of between €925 million and €950 million. Adjusted EPS1 is expected of around €0.25.
We expect the combined revenue of the Automotive, Licensing and Telematics businesses to grow above 10% year on year in 2017, in line with our previous expectations of their combined revenue CAGR of 15% between 2016 and 2020.
In Consumer, we expect the PND revenue to continue to decline; this will be only partially offset by a growing Sports business.
We expect the level of investments (both CAPEX and OPEX) to show a modest increase compared with 20162, excluding acquisitions. In particular, we are investing in advanced content and software for the automotive industry and in our mapmaking activities.
Financial and business review
We generated revenue of €266 million in the fourth quarter, a decrease of 6% compared with €282 million in Q4 '15. On a full year basis, our revenue was €987 million (FY '15: €1,007 million). Automotive, Telematics and Consumer Sports grew strongly, partially offsetting the reduction in Consumer Drive revenue; Consumer Drive remained the biggest revenue contributor for the group. Licensing business showed a modest decline year on year.
We reported a gross margin of 57% in FY '16 (FY '15: 52%). Operating profit (EBIT) for the year amounted to €9 million (FY '15: €1 million). The net result for the year was €12 million, which translates to adjusted EPS1 of €0.23 in FY '16 (FY '15: €0.21).
1 Earnings per fully diluted share count adjusted for acquisition-related expenses gains on a post-tax basis.
2 In 2016, CAPEX was €118 million and OPEX was €557 million.
Automotive Licensing
|(€ in millions, unless stated otherwise)
|Q4 '16
|Q4 '15
|y.o.y. change
|FY '16
|FY '15
|y.o.y. change
|Automotive revenue
|36.7
|30.3
|21
|132.6
|105.9
|25
|Licensing revenue
|35.0
|39.3
|-11
|136.3
|142.1
|-4
|Total Automotive Licensing revenue
|71.7
|69.6
|3
|269.0
|248.0
|8
|Automotive Licensing segment EBITDA
|82.1
|68.4
|20
|EBITDA margin (%)
|31
|28
|Automotive Licensing segment EBIT
|-25.5
|-33.9
|EBIT margin (%)
|-9
|-14
Change percentages and totals calculated before rounding.
Automotive Licensing combined revenue in the quarter was €72 million (Q4 '15: €70 million) and €269 million for the full year 2016 (FY '15: €248 million).
Automotive generated revenue of €37 million in the quarter, representing a 21% increase year on year. On a full year basis, Automotive revenue reached €133 million, 25% higher compared with last year (FY '15: €106 million). This growth reflects increasing revenue from new contracts that started to kick in during 2016 as well as higher revenue on existing contracts.
The deferred revenue position of Automotive increased to €59 million at the end of 2016 from €23 million at the end of 2015. A breakdown of deferred revenue is provided in the Balance sheet section.
Licensing revenue in Q4 '16 was €35 million compared with €39 million in the same quarter last year. On a full year basis, Licensing reported total revenue of €136 million, 4% lower compared with €142 million in 2015. The year on year decrease was driven mainly by the discontinuation of a customer business relationship, which was in turn partially offset by revenue growth from other customers.
In the quarter, FCA Group selected TomTom as 'Innovation Supplier of the Year 2016'. Lucid Motors selected TomTom as 'infotainment partner' for its first vehicle launch. We also entered some smaller contracts with Tier1 and Tier2 suppliers, including Digen, through which TomTom components appeared in Mitsubishi vehicles.
In addition, we demonstrated Autonomous Driving together with Bosch at ITS world congress in Australia, and are working with the majority of OEMs and Tier1s using TomTom's HD Map product samples, including RoadDNA.
Licensing business announced a partnership with Microsoft to integrate its online APIs into the Azure platform. By providing our maps, traffic, and navigation software on Azure, we will be able to reach a much broader developer community. This will make it easier and be more flexible for developers to build and manage mobile, web and 'Internet of Things' applications that are location-aware. We also extended a number of existing partnerships including MapQuest, Pitney Bowes, and SAP. The partnership with MapQuest (a subsidiary of AOL, Inc.) now includes TomTom's leading traffic solution in addition to our mapping services. We have increased Pitney Bowes' access to our localisation data and for the first time we are providing geocoding and address validation capabilities across SAP's product portfolio globally.
Finally, to address the growing opportunities in smart city technology and live up to our commitment to fight against traffic congestion, we have launched TomTom City in 100 cities across six continents. The TomTom City portal is a showcase for the extensive range of traffic information we have available on a city by city basis and provides a platform to connect traffic authorities, businesses and citizens.
Telematics
|(€ in millions, unless stated otherwise)
|Q4 '16
|Q4 '15
|
y.o.y.¹
|FY '16
|FY '15
|
y.o.y.¹
|Hardware and other services revenue²
|10.8
|11.0
|-3
|36.8
|37.2
|-1
|Subscription revenue
|30.8
|26.0
|19
|118.4
|97.8
|21
|Total Telematics revenue
|41.6
|37.0
|12
|155.1
|135.0
|15
|Telematics segment EBITDA
|59.1
|49.0
|21
|EBITDA margin (%)
|38
|36
|Telematics segment EBIT
|44.5
|39.7
|12
|EBIT margin (%)
|29
|29
|Monthly subscription ARPU (€)
|14.5
|15.8
|-8
|14.9
|15.9
|-6
|Subscriber installed base (# in thousands)
|696
|605
|15
1 Change percentages and totals calculated before rounding.
2 Other services revenue comprises installation services and separately purchased traffic service and/or map content.
Telematics generated revenue of €42 million in Q4 '16, a 12% increase compared with €37 million in Q4 '15. This increase was driven by growth in the WEBFLEET subscriber base, which was partially offset by a decline in hardware revenue. The recurring SaaS revenue amounted to €31 million for the quarter, 19% higher compared with the same quarter last year. Hardware revenue was relatively flat compared with Q4 '15, due to a higher proportion of hardware rental in our new subscriber sales mix. Revenue for 2016 was €155 million, representing a 15% growth year on year (FY '15: €135 million).
At the end of the year, Telematics reported more than 46,000 customers worldwide, with an installed base of more than 696,000 active subscribers. This is a 15% increase from 605,000 at the start of 2016.
Consumer
|(€ in millions, unless stated otherwise)
|Q4 '16
|Q4 '15
|
y.o.y.
|FY '16
|FY '15
|
y.o.y.
|Consumer products
|140.6
|156.7
|-10
|502.0
|551.2
|-9
|Automotive hardware
|11.7
|19.2
|-39
|61.2
|72.4
|-15
|Total Consumer revenue
|152.3
|175.9
|-13
|563.2
|623.6
|-10
|Consumer segment EBITDA
|5.9
|14.1
|-58
|EBITDA margin (%)
|1
|2
|Consumer segment EBIT
|-3.9
|2.6
|EBIT margin (%)
|-1
|0
Change percentages and totals calculated before rounding.
Total Consumer revenue for the quarter was €152 million, a decline of 13% compared with the same quarter last year (Q4 '15: €176 million). Total Consumer products revenue amounted to €141 million in the quarter, 10% lower than in the same quarter last year (Q4 '15: €157 million). On a full year basis, Consumer products revenue decreased by 9% totalling €502 million (FY '15: €551 million). This decrease was driven by lower PND revenue, which was partially offset by a strong growth in Sports revenue. Sports revenue amounted to €106 million in 2016, an increase of 53% compared with last year (FY '15: €69 million). In 2016, we shipped over one million sports devices (FY '15: 600,000). In the quarter, we launched the Get Going campaign to further strengthen the TomTom Sports brand.
Consumer PND markets were weak during the second half of 2016. The European PND market experienced a faster rate of unit decline compared with the first half of the year. This market in units was down by 19% for the year as a whole. We remained market leader in Europe.
Automotive hardware revenue was €12 million in the quarter (Q4 '15: €19 million) and €61 million in 2016 (FY '15: €72 million). This year on year decrease was mainly driven by a legacy product that went to end of life earlier in 2016.
Data, software services and Hardware revenue split
|(€ in millions)
|Q4 '16
|Q4 '15
|
y.o.y.
|FY '16
|FY '15
|
y.o.y.
|Hardware revenue
|142.7
|163.0
|-13
|505.9
|557.8
|-9
|Data, software services revenue
|122.9
|119.5
|3
|481.4
|448.8
|7
|Total revenue
|265.6
|282.5
|-6
|987.3
|1,006.6
|-2
Change percentages and totals calculated before rounding.
Hardware revenue for the quarter was €143 million compared with €163 million in Q4 '15. Data, software services revenue in the quarter was €123 million, 3% higher compared with €120 million in Q4 '15, mainly due to growing Automotive and Telematics subscription revenue. As a percentage of revenue, data, software services revenue increased to 46% in Q4 '16 from 42% in Q4 '15.
On a full year basis, revenue from data, software services was €481 million (FY '15: €449 million) and accounted for 49% of total revenue (FY '15: 45%).
Geographical revenue split
|(€ in millions)
|FY '16
|FY '15
|
y.o.y.
|Europe
|773.2
|771.5
|0
|North America
|167.4
|186.1
|-10
|Rest of the world
|46.7
|49.0
|-5
|Total revenue
|987.3
|1,006.6
|-2
Change percentages and totals calculated before rounding.
From a regional perspective, 78% of 2016 revenue was generated in Europe (FY '15: 77%), 17% in North America (FY '15: 18%) and the remaining 5% in the rest of the world (FY '15: 5%).
Gross margin
The gross margin for the quarter was 58%, which is 9 percentage points higher compared with 49% in Q4 '15. The year on year increase was mainly due to a change in our product mix, with a relatively higher portion of recurring high gross margin data, software services revenue. In addition, the Q4 '15 gross margin was negatively impacted by an impairment charge of €11 million related to certain Automotive customer specific technology being recorded as part of cost of sales.
On a full year basis, we reported a gross margin of 57% in 2016 (FY '15: 52%). At constant currency rates for the US dollar and GB pound, our FY '16 gross margin and operating result would have been 1% higher.
Operating expenses
Total operating expenses for the quarter were €154 million, which is €15 million higher compared with the same quarter last year (Q4 '15: €139 million). The higher operating expenses were mainly driven by higher service platform charges and higher amortisation related to certain technology platforms that went operational in 2016.
On a full year basis, total operating expenses amounted to €557 million compared with €518 million in 2015, an increase of €39 million year on year. This increase is mainly caused by higher depreciation and amortisation costs. In addition, last year's operating expenses included a one-off gain from a settlement of a litigation case.
FX sensitivity
|(€ in millions, unless stated otherwise)
| Q4 '16
actual
| Q4 '16
recalculated at
Q4 '15
FX rates1
| FY '16
actual
|
FY '16
FX rates1
|Revenue
|265.6
|270.9
|987.3
|998.9
|Gross result
|153.0
|158.2
|566.2
|578.6
|Gross margin
|58
|58
|57
|58
|EBIT
|-0.5
|3.0
|8.9
|17.4
|EBIT margin
|0
|1
|1
|2
|FX RATES (IN €)
|Q4 '16
|Q4 '15
|FY '16
|FY '15
|US dollar
|1.09
|1.09
|1.11
|1.11
|GB pound
|0.87
|0.72
|0.81
|0.73
¹The Q4 '16 FY '16 income and expense in US dollar and GB pound have been converted to euro using Q4 '15 FY '15 average rates. All other foreign currencies have not been converted.
Depreciation and amortisation
|(€ in millions)
|Q4 '16
|Q4 '15
|
y.o.y.
|FY '16
|FY '15
|
y.o.y.
|Cost of sales
|2.6
|14.6
|-82
|8.8
|21.6
|-59
|Research and development
|2.5
|2.4
|3
|11.6
|9.0
|28
|Amortisation of technology databases
|27.2
|19.9
|36
|91.5
|76.7
|19
|Marketing
|0.1
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|Selling, general and administrative
|6.7
|4.6
|46
|19.8
|15.8
|25
|Total
|39.1
|41.5
|-6
|132.0
|123.1
|7
|Of which acquisition-related amortisation
|14.2
|13.1
|8
|55.3
|52.1
|6
Change percentages and totals calculated before rounding.
Total depreciation and amortisation costs amounted to €39 million in the quarter, 6% lower compared with last year (Q4 '15: €42 million). Acquisition-related amortisation was €14 million in Q4 '16 (Q4 '15: €13 million).
On a full year basis, acquisition-related amortisation amounted to €55 million in 2016, 6% higher compared with last year (FY '15: €52 million) due to a Telematics acquisition at the end of 2015.
Financial income and expenses
The net interest charge for the quarter was €0.3 million versus a net interest charge of €0.2 million in Q4 '15. The other financial result for the quarter was a loss of €2.0 million (Q4 '15: loss of €2.4 million), which consisted primarily of foreign exchange losses from the revaluation of monetary balance sheet items partially offset by our hedging results.
On a full year basis, the total financial income and expense charge equalled €2.4 million compared with €8.3 million in 2015. The decrease reflects lower foreign exchange loss in 2016 compared with last year.
Income tax
The net income tax for the quarter was a charge of €3.0 million versus a net income tax gain of €23 million in Q4 '15. The income tax for the year was a gain of €4.7 million mainly reflecting a change in the estimated prior years' taxable income following the finalisation of the tax returns and the remeasurement of deferred tax assets and liabilities to a lower tax rate due to the application of the innovation box facility in the Netherlands.
Net result and adjusted EPS
|(€ in millions, unless stated otherwise)
|Q4 '16
|Q4 '15
|
y.o.y.
|FY '16
|FY '15
|
y.o.y.
|Net result
|-5.6
|20.9
|12.0
|18.3
|-35
|Net result attributed to equity holders
|-5.5
|20.8
|12.0
|18.1
|-34
|Remeasurement of deferred tax liability
|5.3
|-7.5
|-2.3
|-7.5
|-70
|Acquisition-related amortisation
|14.2
|13.1
|8
|55.3
|52.1
|6
|Tax effect of adjustments
|-2.7
|-3.3
|-18
|-10.9
|-13.0
|-16
|Adjusted net result
|11.3
|23.1
|54.1
|49.6
|Adjusted EPS, fully diluted
|0.05
|0.10
|0.23
|0.21
Change percentages and totals calculated before rounding.
The net result for the quarter was a loss of €5.6 million compared with a gain of €21 million in Q4 '15. The net result adjusted for acquisition-related expenses gains on a post-tax basis was a gain of €11 million compared with €23 million in Q4 '15.
Adjusted EPS for the quarter was €0.05 versus €0.10 in Q4 '15. Adjusted EPS for 2016 was €0.23 (FY '15: €0.21).
Balance sheet
At the end of the quarter, trade receivables plus other receivables totalled €179 million compared with €192 million at the end of Q4 '15. The inventory level at the end of the quarter was €54 million, compared with €49 million at the end of the same quarter last year. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter were €143 million versus €148 million at the end of Q4 '15.
Current liabilities excluding deferred revenue were €266 million compared with €293 million at the end of Q4 '15. The year on year decrease is mainly due to a decrease in trade payables.
Deferred revenue was €204 million at the end of Q4 '16, compared with €187 million at the end of the same quarter last year. The year on year increase reflects the increased deferred revenue position related to Automotive contracts with upfront payments.
Deferred revenue balance by segment
|(€ in millions)
|31 December 2016
|31 December 2015
|
y.o.y.
|Automotive Licensing
|70.0
|53.8
|16.2
|Automotive
|58.6
|22.6
|36.0
|Licensing
|11.4
|31.2
|-19.8
|Telematics
|1.7
|2.7
|-1.0
|Consumer
|132.7
|130.4
|2.3
|Total deferred revenue
|204.4
|186.9
|17.5
Change amounts are calculated before rounding
At 31 December 2016, we reported a net cash position of €133 million (Q4 '15: net cash of €98 million). Net cash is the sum of the cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period (€143 million) minus the borrowings (€10 million).
Cash flow
The cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was €76 million compared with €58 million in Q4 '15. The year on year increase was mainly driven by lower working capital utilisation in Q4 '16. On a full year basis, cash flow from operating activities was €144 million compared with €119 million in 2015.
The cash flow used in investing activities during the quarter decreased by €29 million year on year to €26 million. On a full year basis the cash flow used in investing activities was €120 million, a decrease of €34 million year on year. The year on year decrease in investments relates mainly to acquisitions. In 2015, we made two acquisitions for an aggregate consideration of €42 million. The majority of the investments in 2016 related to our transactional mapmaking platform, map database and Automotive customer specific projects.
The cash flow used in financing activities mainly reflects a lower utilisation from our credit facility. In the quarter, 276 thousand options (Q4 '15: 928 thousand options) related to our long-term employee incentive programmes, were exercised resulting in a €1.1 million cash inflow (Q4 '15: €4.5 million). On a full year basis, 2.4 million options (FY '15: 6.9 million options) were exercised resulting in a €10 million cash inflow for 2016 (FY '15: €34 million).
END
Consolidated condensed statement of income
|(€ in thousands)
|
Q4 '16
|
Q4 '15
Unaudited
|
FY '16
|
FY '15
|Revenue
|265,618
|282,488
|987,329
|1,006,607
|Cost of sales
|112,594
|143,523
|421,101
|488,080
|Gross result
|153,024
|138,965
|566,228
|518,527
|Research and development expenses
|49,585
|46,807
|190,473
|185,443
|Amortisation of technology and databases
|27,222
|19,939
|91,526
|76,694
|Marketing expenses
|24,847
|25,777
|80,609
|83,438
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|51,868
|46,239
|194,726
|172,352
|Total operating expenses
|153,522
|138,762
|557,334
|517,927
|Operating result
|-498
|203
|8,894
|600
|Interest result
|-285
|-170
|-1,371
|-925
|Other financial result
|-2,001
|-2,437
|-1,010
|-7,343
|Result of associates
|178
|164
|736
|167
|Result before tax
|-2,606
|-2,240
|7,249
|-7,501
|Income tax gain (expense)
|-2,954
|23,179
|4,709
|25,794
|Net result
|-5,560
|20,939
|11,958
|18,293
|Net result attributable to:
|Equity holders of the parent
|-5,466
|20,824
|11,987
|18,122
|Non-controlling interests
|-94
|115
|-29
|171
|Net result
|-5,560
|20,939
|11,958
|18,293
|Basic number of shares (in thousands)
|232,725
|230,131
|231,743
|227,771
|Diluted number of shares (in thousands)
|235,430
|237,656
|234,970
|232,378
|EPS, basic
|-0.02
|0.09
|0.05
|0.08
|EPS, diluted
|-0.02
|0.09
|0.05
|0.08
Consolidated condensed balance sheet
|(€ in thousands)
| 31 December 2016
Audited
| 31 December 2015
Audited
|Goodwill
|400,318
|403,437
|Other intangible assets
|795,771
|810,908
|Property, plant and equipment
|40,398
|38,869
|Deferred tax assets
|12,046
|7,512
|Investments in associates
|3,941
|3,546
|Total non-current assets
|1,252,474
|1,264,272
|Inventories
|54,078
|48,657
|Trade receivables
|132,424
|138,593
|Other receivables and prepayments
|46,115
|53,533
|Other financial assets
|1,210
|967
|Cash and cash equivalents
|142,527
|147,565
|Total current assets
|376,354
|389,315
|Total assets
|1,628,828
|1,653,587
|Share capital
|46,577
|46,099
|Share premium
|1,051,890
|1,035,451
|Other reserves
|234,502
|228,216
|Accumulated deficit
|-338,138
|-340,956
|Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
|994,831
|968,810
|Non-controlling interests
|1,906
|1,723
|Total equity
|996,737
|970,533
|Borrowings
|9,586
|44,254
|Deferred tax liability
|97,282
|123,825
|Provisions
|54,406
|35,065
|Deferred revenue
|107,151
|83,726
|Total non-current liabilities
|268,425
|286,870
|Borrowings
|0
|4,287
|Trade payables
|76,630
|94,951
|Income taxes
|1,289
|4,382
|Other taxes and social security
|9,383
|13,056
|Provisions
|36,410
|32,573
|Deferred revenue
|97,256
|103,147
|Accruals and other liabilities
|142,698
|143,788
|Total current liabilities
|363,666
|396,184
|Total equity and liabilities
|1,628,828
|1,653,587
Consolidated condensed statements of cash flows
|(€ in thousands)
|
Q4 '16
|
Q4 '15
|
FY '16
|
FY '15
|Operating result
|-498
|203
|8,894
|600
|Financial gains (losses)
|2,794
|278
|1,235
|-2,364
|Depreciation and amortisation
|39,052
|41,536
|132,003
|123,096
|Change in provisions
|10,483
|-9,311
|9,649
|-15,386
|Equity-settled stock compensation expenses
|525
|1,046
|3,275
|3,788
|Changes in working capital:
|Change in inventories
|6,830
|8,968
|-5,817
|2,468
|Change in receivables and prepayments
|42,063
|17,257
|14,183
|-18,038
|
Change in liabilities (excluding provisions)3 Includes the movement of
|-22,325
|-1,645
|-5,301
|29,115
|Cash generated from operations
|78,924
|58,332
|158,121
|123,279
|Interest received
|57
|112
|185
|504
|Interest paid
|-261
|-57
|-1,227
|-958
|Corporate income taxes paid
|-3,046
|-830
|-12,762
|-4,050
|Cash flows from operating activities
|75,674
|57,557
|144,317
|118,775
|Investments in intangible assets
|-21,973
|-22,889
|-96,444
|-87,169
|Investments in property, plant and equipment
|-4,439
|-4,018
|-21,141
|-21,577
|Acquisitions of subsidiaries and other businesses
|0
|-28,175
|-2,331
|-45,636
|Dividends received
|60
|62
|190
|167
|Cash flows from investing activities
|-26,352
|-55,020
|-119,726
|-154,215
|Change in utilisation of credit facility
|-38,000
|15,000
|-35,000
|-5,000
|Repayment of borrowings
|0
|0
|-4,287
|0
|Change in non-controlling interest
|0
|0
|-98
|-126
|Dividends paid
|0
|0
|-138
|0
|Proceeds on issue of ordinary shares
|1,116
|4,484
|10,039
|34,397
|Cash flows from financing activities
|-36,884
|19,484
|-29,484
|29,271
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|12,438
|22,021
|-4,893
|-6,169
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|129,262
|124,427
|147,565
|152,949
|Exchange rate changes on cash balances held in foreign currencies
|827
|1,117
|-145
|785
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|142,527
|147,565
|142,527
|147,565
3 Includes the movement of non-current deferred revenue presented under Non-Current liabilities.
Accounting policies basis of accounting
The condensed consolidated financial information for the three-month and the twelve-month period ended 31 December 2016 with related comparative information has been prepared using accounting policies which are based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Accounting policies and methods of computation followed in the condensed consolidated financial information, for the period ended 31 December 2016, are the same as those followed in the Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2016. Further disclosures as required under IFRS for a complete set of consolidated financial statements are not included in the condensed consolidated financial information. The consolidated and company financial statements of TomTom NV for the year ended 31 December 2016 have been prepared and audited but are not yet published. The quarterly condensed consolidated information in this press release is unaudited.
Non-GAAP measures
The financial information in this report includes measures, which are not defined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) such as IFRS. We believe this information, along with comparable GAAP measurements, gives insight to investors because it provides a basis for evaluating our operational performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with GAAP. Wherever appropriate and practical, we provide reconciliations to relevant GAAP measures.
Gross margin is calculated as gross result divided by revenue
EBIT is equal to our operating result
EBIT margin is calculated as operating result divided by revenue
EBITDA is equal to our operating result plus depreciation and amortisation charges
EBITDA margin is calculated as operating result plus depreciation and amortisation charges divided by revenue
Adjusted net result is calculated as net result attributed to equity holders adjusted for acquisition-related expenses and gains on a post-tax basis (a reconciliation to net result is provided on page 7)
Adjusted EPS is calculated as adjusted net result divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares over the period
Net cash is defined as our cash and cash equivalents minus the nominal value of our outstanding borrowings
