Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry PLC: Financial Statement Release 2016

Adjusted operating result increased to EUR 4.3 (2.7) million. Operating result was EUR -2.9 (0.1) million.



Net sales were EUR 130.5 (144.5) million.



Order intake increased compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.









Key figures for January-December 2016

Adjusted operating result decreased to EUR 5.8 (9.4) million. It improved in the Management Consulting Business Group, but declined in the other business lines. Operating result was EUR -8.1 (4.0) million.



Net sales were EUR 529.6 (575.3) million. They remained stable in the Management Consulting Business Group but decreased in the other business lines.

The Group's order stock was EUR 442.5 (465.5) million.



10-12/ 10-12/ Change, 1-12/ 1-12/ Change, Pöyry Group 2016 2015 % 2016 2015 % Order stock at the end of period, EUR million 442.5 465.5 -4.9 442.5 465.5 -4.9 Net sales total, EUR million 130.5 144.5 -9.7 529.6 575.3 -7.9 Operating result, EUR million -2.9 0.1 n.a. -8.1 4.0 n.a. Operating margin, % -2.2 0.1 -1.5 0.7 Adjusted operating result, EUR million 4.3 2.7 57.9 5.8 9.4 -38.0 Adjusted operating margin, % 3.3 1.9 1.1 1.6 Result before taxes, EUR million -4.0 -0.9 n.a. -10.6 6.0 n.a. Earnings per share, basic, EUR -0.09 0.00 n.a. -0.24 0.09 n.a. Earnings per share, diluted, EUR -0.09 0.00 n.a. -0.24 0.09 n.a. Earnings per share, adjusted, EUR 0.03 0.04 -27.7 -0.01 0.18 n.a. Gearing, % 27.0 3.6 Return on investment, % -3.2 6.1 Average number of personnel, full time equivalents (FTE) 4,839 5,029 -3.8

Martin Ã Porta, President and CEO:

"Our adjusted operating result increased compared to the same quarter in 2015, showing continued improvement in our operational business. Adjusted operating margin increased in the Energy and Management Consulting Business Groups, remained on a solid level in the Industry Business Group and declined in Regional Operations. Accordingly operating cash flow of the quarter excluding taxes improved compared to the corresponding period in the previous year. We also saw an increase in our order stock as an outcome from a more client focussed organisation.

There has been strong operational improvement in the organisation. Employee engagement has increased, resulting in better motivation and energy in our teams. I am also happy that we have been able to recruit some new key employees to different levels of our organisation. Together with the good progress on our new business management system, which better equips our employees, this will lead to increased margins in our projects. There are also encouraging signs that our new offerings in the areas of bioenergy, health and safety and operational excellence are getting good response from the market. All in all our sales efforts have resulted in better prospects and opportunities in the market. We believe we can materialise a number of these in order intake in the next few months."

Board of Directors' proposal for disposal of distributable funds

The Group's parent company Pöyry PLC's net result for 2016 amounted to EUR 4,383,237.51 and retained earnings were EUR 25,840,897.23. The total distributable earnings were EUR 30,224,134.74. The Board of Directors of Pöyry PLC will propose to the Annual General Meeting on 9 March 2017 that no dividend will be paid for the year 2016.

Financial outlook for 2017

The Group's adjusted operating result is estimated to improve.

Market outlook 2017

Uneven economic developments among the major economies are expected to continue in 2017. The growth in the Eurozone has been modest. There are indications of market recovery, but high unemployment may weaken consumer demand and slow down the improving economic growth. Despite some signs of an economic recovery in Brazil, the market situation is still tight. At the same time, growth in the U.S. and in the majority of Asian countries remains positive, fuelled by stronger domestic demand.

For the businesses relevant to Pöyry, the sector specific outlook remains mixed. In the forest product industry sectors, such as packaging and tissue, the outlook is good, whereas in the graphic paper industry the demand continues to decline. The energy market is facing structural changes in Europe.

Events after the reporting period

As part of its improved client focus, Pöyry concentrates its globally-focused competences and process know-how in Pulp, Paper & Board, Chemicals & Biorefining and Mining & Metals in one global Industry organisation. This enables us to develop smart solutions and new innovations in connected teams, addressing global megatrends such as bioeconomy, efficiency and digitalisation.

Pöyry is reinforcing its project implementation approach and global delivery model in project management, health and safety, engineering and construction management by bringing together its industry-related operations in Brazil, Finland and Germany from Regional Operations to the Industry Business Group.

Pöyry's financial reporting will continue to be based on the following four reporting segments: Management Consulting Business Group; Industry Business Group; Energy Business Group; and Regional Operations. Restated figures will be published before the 4 August 2017 publication of the half year financial report January - June 2017.

Corporate governance statement

Pöyry will publish its Corporate Governance Statement 2016 and its Annual Review 2016, including the financial statements and the Report of the Board of Directors, on 16 February 2017 at the latest. The Corporate Governance Statement will be published separately from the Annual Review, and will be published on the company's website at www.poyry.com (http://www.poyry.com).

PÖYRY PLC

Additional information:

Juuso Pajunen, CFO

Tel. +358 10 33 26632

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We deliver smart solutions across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, chemicals & biorefining, mining & metals, transportation and water. Pöyry's net sales in 2016 were EUR 530 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki (POY1V). Approximately 5,500 experts. 40 countries. 130 offices.

