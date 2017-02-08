TomTom today announced changes to its Supervisory Board, which will be proposed for adoption by the General Meeting on 24 April 2017.

At the upcoming annual general meeting, Doug Dunn and Ben van der Veer will retire from the Supervisory Board. Peter Wakkie has been nominated by the Supervisory Board for re-appointment for a new term of two years. Furthermore, Anita Elberse has decided to step down as a member of the Supervisory Board after the annual general meeting. Her new leadership position at the Harvard Business School does not allow her to combine these duties with a seat on the Supervisory Board of TomTom.

The Supervisory Board nominated Michael Rhodin for appointment by the General Meeting as new member of the Supervisory Board for a term of four years.

Michael Rhodin is currently an IBM Senior Vice President responsible for business development on IBM's Watson platform. He is also a member of the International Advisory Board of Santander. Michael has served as an officer of IBM for over seven years, and has held several senior management positions throughout his 33-year career with IBM.

"The Supervisory Board is sincerely grateful to Anita, Doug and Ben for their valuable contributions to the company. For twelve and nine years respectively Doug and Ben have brought dedication and constructive support to the Supervisory Board," said Peter Wakkie, Chairman of the Supervisory Board at TomTom. "We are excited to welcome Michael Rhodin. He will bring extensive technology experience and competency to our Supervisory Board and the company. His nomination fits with TomTom's positioning as a leading technology company."

Harold Goddijn, CEO of TomTom: "We are looking forward to Michael's appointment and his contribution to TomTom. He has a strong track record in the technology sector and we are excited that he is committing to our company." Harold continued: "On behalf of the Management Board, I would like to thank Anita, Doug and Ben for their efforts and valuable counsel during their time with the company. My sincere appreciation goes out to Doug and Ben for their long term commitment."

Upon the adoption of the proposed (re-)appointments by the General Meeting, the Supervisory Board will consist of Peter Wakkie (Chairman), Jacqueline Tammenoms Bakker (Deputy Chairman), Jack de Kreij and Michael Rhodin. Their profiles can be found on our corporate website.

About TomTom

TomTom empowers movement. Every day millions of people around the world depend on TomTom to make smarter decisions. We design and develop innovative products that make it easy for people to keep moving towards their goals. Our map-based components include map content, online map-based services, real-time traffic and navigation software. Our consumer products include PNDs, navigation apps and sports watches. Our main business products are custom in-dash navigation systems and a fleet management system, which is offered to fleet owners as an online service with integrated in-vehicle cellular devices. Our business consists of four customer facing business units: Automotive, Licensing, Telematics and Consumer.

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Amsterdam, we have more than 4,700 employees worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tomtom.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170207006471/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Bisera Grubesic, +31 20 757 5119

ir@tomtom.com