Company announcement no. 47 2016/17



Allerød, 2017-02-08 07:59 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satisfactory revenue performance - guidance maintained



Q3 2016/17 revenue was up by 1.2% year on year to DKK 1,064.3 million, bringing revenue for the 9M 2016/2017 period to DKK 2,684.0 million. The underlying like-for-like store sales growth rate was 1.3% in Q3 2016/17. The like-for-like growth rate for 9M 2016/17 was 1.0%.



EBITA amounted to DKK 214.6 million in Q3 2016/17, equivalent to an EBITA margin of 20.2%, down from 21.7% in the year-earlier period. EBITA for 9M 2016/17 was DKK 449.0 million, representing an EBITA margin of 16.7%.



The guidance for full-year 2016/17 is maintained at like-for-like revenue growth of 0-2% and an EBITA margin of around 16%.



Terje List, Chief Executive Officer, said: "Our revenue performance in Q3 was satisfactory, with sales of high-end beauty products performing particularly well. Competition remains fierce, and in that light we consider our earnings performance to be satisfactory".



-- Q3 2016/17 revenue grew 1.2% year on year to DKK 1,064.3 million. The like-for-like growth rate for Q3 was 1.3%. Revenue for 9M 2016/17 was DKK 2,684.0 million, reflecting like-for-like growth of 1.0% on the year-earlier period.



-- Q3 2016/17 gross profit was DKK 487.5 million, equivalent to a gross margin of 45.8% against 46.4% in Q3 2015/16. Gross profit for 9M 2016/17 was DKK 1,250.5 million, corresponding to a gross margin of 46.6%, unchanged relative to 9M 2015/16.



-- EBITA was DKK 214.6 million in Q3 2016/17, equivalent to an EBITA margin of 20.2%, down from 21.7% in Q3 2015/16. EBITA for 9M 2016/17 was DKK 449.0 million against DKK 488.9 million for the year-earlier period. Overall, the EBITA margin for 9M 2016/17 was 16.7%, down 1.7 percentage points relative to 9M 2015/16.



-- Profit after tax for Q3 2016/17 came to DKK 147.0 million, and Adjusted profit after tax net of amortisation not related to software was DKK 161.8 million, compared with DKK 167.4 million for Q3 2015/16. Adjusted profit after tax for 9M 2016/17 was DKK 330.6 million, down from DKK 354.1 million in the year-earlier period.



-- Cash generated from operations grew to DKK 400.6 million in Q3 2016/17 from DKK 369.8 million in the year-earlier period. The Q3 2016/17 free cash flow was an inflow of DKK 299.4 million, up from DKK 237.9 million in Q3 2015/16. Cash generated from operations for 9M 2016/17 was DKK 500.1 million, compared to DKKK 613.1 million in the year-earlier period. Free cash flow for 9M 2016/17 was DKK 303.3 million, down from DKK 434.0 million in the same period the year before.



-- Standing at DKK 1,688.6 million at 31 December 2016, gross debt is within the DKK 1,600-1,800 million target range. Net interest-bearing debt was DKK 1,522.3 million at 31 December 2016, equivalent to 2.5x LTM EBITDA before exceptional items as compared with 2.1x at 31 December 2015.



-- Club Matas continued its net membership growth in Q3 2016/17 to a current membership of about 1.7 million. More than 400,000 people have downloaded the new Club Matas app.



-- Matas's webshop continued reporting strong growth in Q3 2016/17.



-- StyleBox reported strong growth in Q3 2016/17 following the successful implementation of M·A·C shops-in-shops.



Outlook for 2016/17



The financial guidance for the Group for 2016/17 remains unchanged:



-- Like-for-like revenue is expected to grow by 0-2%. -- The EBITA margin is expected to be around 16%. -- Investments excluding store acquisitions are expected to be in the DKK 90-100 million range.



