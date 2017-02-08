Smile & Sign harnesses the power of selfie authentication, fraud analysis and e-signature technology to help financial institutions deliver an easy and secure mobile up selling experience for existing customers



OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. and LONDON, 2017-02-08 09:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VASCO® Data Security International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VDSI), a global leader in digital solutions including identity, security and business productivity, will demonstrate its innovative solution, Smile & Sign, today at Finovate Europe 2017 in London. Leveraging best-in-class technologies, including face authentication biometrics and eSignLive™ e-signatures, the solution empowers financial institutions to deliver a secure yet convenient mobile up selling experience for existing customers.



Organizations seek to strike a balance between security and user experience for mobile applications. Smile & Sign helps organizations achieve this balance in today's mobile-centric world by leveraging core pieces of VASCO's DIGIPASS for Apps, a library of APIs that natively integrates application security, biometric authentication, risk analysis and now includes the eSignLive mobile SDK. Using next-generation "selfie" authentication and mobile e-signatures, Smile & Sign turbocharges mobile apps to help prevent fraud and give a bank's existing customers instant access to additional banking products, including applying for personal loans, credit applications and other retail financing.



"Consumer desire for convenience, ease of use and anytime, anywhere transacting is driving organizations to take a mobile-first approach to business," said VASCO President and COO, Scott Clements. "Now organizations can adopt Smile & Sign to deliver that experience in a way that consumers want while delivering frictionless security in their mobile channels."



Organizations can build Smile & Sign into an existing banking app to upsell to customers, enabling them to apply for instant access to credit or other financing. To do so, the customer opens the financial institution's app and enters the amount of credit desired, then takes a "selfie" and signs on the phone's screen.



While the new solution simplifies the customer experience, in the background VASCO's proven authentication, fraud analytics and secure communication technology work together to validate the transaction before approval and access to credit. The solution also captures intent in a legally binding way compliant with the EU's eIDAS regulation, provides comprehensive audit trails and supports a bank's mobile-first initiative.



Finovate selected Smile & Sign as one of 70 innovations from around the world for demonstration in front of more than 1,500 fintech innovators. On February 8, VASCO will demonstrate how to easily deliver a secure yet frictionless mobile up selling experience.



