AMERSFOORT, Netherlands, 2017-02-08 12:45 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Telesuper, one of the Netherlands' leading eCommerce grocery retailers, has successfully deployed Descartes' cloud-based Route Planner™ On-demand solution to support its eCommerce growth.



"To keep pace with the rapid growth of our business, we sought a technology solution to automate and optimize our vehicle routing process," said Nimmoo Adam, IT Manager at Telesuper. "Descartes' Route Planner™ On-demand helps us have more efficient delivery operations by taking into account our assets, business rules, customer requirements and geographic information. Seamless mobile solution integration ensures we can track actual performance against optimized route plans and address new work or delivery exceptions as they happen to better serve our customers."



Descartes' Route Planner On-demand offers ease of use and quick time-to-value for rapidly-growing companies, like Telesuper. The solution provides advanced capabilities for route planning, delivery tracking, estimated time of arrival (ETA) alerting, and mobile applications for proof of delivery (POD) and enhanced driver and dispatcher communication. Planners benefit from greater control over daily routes with a visual planning user interface to make fast route edits and monitor delivery status in real-time. The solutions' cloud-based architecture also frees IT resources from having to maintain IT infrastructure and perform software updates.



"Descartes is excited to help Telesuper accelerate their eCommerce growth while operating more cost-effective and customer-centric delivery operations," said Paul Simon Thomas, Senior Vice President of Sales for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Descartes. "A growing number of leading retailers around the world rely on our innovative route planning and mobile solutions to transform and differentiate their customers' buying and delivery experience."



About Telesuper Telesuper is a leading and fast growing e-commerce grocery retailer in the Netherlands delivering (mostly) fresh products to offices, health care and child care organizations all across the country. Superior customer service levels are of the upmost importance to Telesuper. The company focuses on one hundred percent service delivery and customer satisfaction. Learn more at www.telesuper.nl



About Descartes Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.



Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements") that relate to Descartes' solution offering and potential benefits derived therefrom; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, "Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results" in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities commissions across Canada including Descartes most recently filed management's discussion and analysis. If any such risks actually occur, they could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.



Global Media Contact Mavi Silveira Tel: +1(800) 419-8495 ext. 202416 msilveira@descartes.com