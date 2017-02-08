sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 08.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,423 Euro		+0,062
+0,74 %
WKN: 872414 ISIN: GB0009457366 Ticker-Symbol: DGW1 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
08.02.2017 | 13:25
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC - Directorate Change

8 February 2017

Directorate Change

Daily Mail and General Trust plc

Daily Mail and General Trust plc announces that, with effect from 8 February 2017, it has appointed Francois Morin as a Non-Executive Director.

Francois Morin brings a broad range of experience and skills to the Board arising from his role as Partner at the Canadian law firm Borden Ladner Gervais. He is a qualified lawyer admitted to the Québec Bar. In particular, he brings an international perspective relevant to the Group's global operations and experience of regulatory matters across a range of areas.

Mr Morin has a strong record of community involvement including as director on a number of charitable boards.

Mr Morin is a Director of, and acts as an advisor to, Rothermere Continuation Limited.

There are no further details in relation to this new director which require disclosure pursuant to paragraph 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.

Name and contact number for queries:

Claire Chapman, DMGT General Counsel & Company Secretary: 0203 615 2653

Daily Mail and General Trust plc

Northcliffe House

2 Derry Street

London W8 5TT

http://www.dmgt.com/

Registered in England and Wales No. 184594


© 2017 PR Newswire