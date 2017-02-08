DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC - Directorate Change

8 February 2017

Directorate Change

Daily Mail and General Trust plc

Daily Mail and General Trust plc announces that, with effect from 8 February 2017, it has appointed Francois Morin as a Non-Executive Director.

Francois Morin brings a broad range of experience and skills to the Board arising from his role as Partner at the Canadian law firm Borden Ladner Gervais. He is a qualified lawyer admitted to the Québec Bar. In particular, he brings an international perspective relevant to the Group's global operations and experience of regulatory matters across a range of areas.

Mr Morin has a strong record of community involvement including as director on a number of charitable boards.

Mr Morin is a Director of, and acts as an advisor to, Rothermere Continuation Limited.

There are no further details in relation to this new director which require disclosure pursuant to paragraph 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.

Name and contact number for queries:

Claire Chapman, DMGT General Counsel & Company Secretary: 0203 615 2653

