MUNICH, GERMANY -- (Marketwired) -- 02/08/17 -- Infinite Convergence Solutions, a global leader in messaging and mobility and the creators of NetSfere, today announces it has partnered with Deutsche Telekom, one of the world's leading integrated telecommunications companies, to jointly offer NetSfere through T-Systems to its worldwide customers. The partnership will enable all Deutsche Telekom Group entities to resell NetSfere.

"Deutsche Telekom's T-Systems segment was the ideal partner for NetSfere, as both are committed to providing a level of data security that is superior and market leading," said Franz Obermayer, Regional Vice President Europe of Infinite Convergence Solutions. "We are excited about the opportunity to partner with T-Systems to expand NetSfere's international presence in order to bring secure enterprise communication to organizations worldwide."

T-Systems, the largest German and one of the largest European IT services companies, is focused on bringing ICT products and solutions to mid- to large-sized international enterprises and organizations in industries such as automotive, finance and transportation in both the commercial and private sector. T-Systems and NetSfere are both ISO 27001 certified, which means they adhere to standards that help organizations keep information assets secure. Additionally, the NetSfere Application Server is hosted securely at T-Systems in Germany for enhanced security.

"NetSfere's robust and secure messaging service is a great addition to our T-Systems portfolio, because it provides a unique solution to our international customer base," said Marco Hofmann, Senior Manager Business Development Cloud at T-Systems. "We're looking forward to combining forces and bringing the power of secure enterprise messaging to global organizations."

NetSfere, an award-winning, secure mobile messaging service, offers an industry-leading solution for internal communication that enables the convenience of consumer-facing messaging apps with enterprise-grade security. Boasting end-to-end encryption, NetSfere also gives IT departments complete control, ensuring that all company policies and regulatory compliances are met.

Recently, NetSfere introduced a new Guest User Feature that enables NetSfere users to communicate and collaborate with external users via NetSfere. This new feature, with NetSfere's unique level of industry-leading security and IT controls, extends its highly secure mobile messaging to an organization's ecosystem of outside vendors, partners and clients. With the new Guest User Feature, NetSfere users can invite guests into a new or existing conversation, which is clearly noted and identified in a conversation list and in chat view. All conversations are encrypted by default, with additional controls provided to the organization's IT administrator.

About NetSfere

NetSfere is an internal enterprise messaging service from Infinite Convergence Solutions, Inc. NetSfere provides industry-leading security and message delivery capabilities, including global cloud-based service availability, device-to-device encryption, location-based features and administrative controls. NetSfere leverages Infinite Convergence's experience in delivering mobility solutions to tier 1 mobile operators and is also compliant with Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) protocols. For more information, visit www.netsfere.com.

About Infinite Convergence:

Infinite Convergence Solutions, Inc. provides next-generation messaging and mobility solutions to carriers and enterprises globally, including an Enterprise Messaging Services suite, secure messaging through its standalone app NetSfere and SMS, MMS and RCS solutions. The company's technology supports more than 130 million subscribers by sending nearly one trillion messages per year. Infinite Convergence Solutions is a subsidiary of Infinite Computer Solutions (BSE: 533154) (NSE: INFINITE) with offices in the United States, Germany, India and Singapore.

About T-Systems:

With a footprint in more than 20 countries, 46,000 employees, and external revenue of 8.2 billion euros (2015), T-Systems is one of the world's leading providers of information and communications technology (ICT). T-Systems offers a range of integrated solutions for business customers, including the secure operation of legacy systems and classic ICT services, the transformation to cloud-based services (including tailored infrastructure, platforms and software) as well as new business models and innovation projects for the business fields of the future, such as data analytics, the Internet of Things, machine-to-machine (M2M) communication and Industrial Internet. T-Systems can provide all this thanks to its global reach in fixed-network and mobile communications, its highly secure data centers, a comprehensive cloud ecosystem built around standardized platforms and global partnerships, and the ability to offer top levels of security.