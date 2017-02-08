Adds ACI ReD Shield fraud prevention to its global online payments solution

Digital River World Payments, a global payments service provider, and ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time electronic payment and banking solutions, today announced an expanded relationship to provide ACI's ecommerce fraud prevention solution to Digital River World Payments' global merchant customers. By integrating its online payments platform with the ACI ReD Shield fraud prevention solution, Digital River World Payments is extending the fraud detection capabilities it offers its global merchants. Merchants opting to use the ACI ReD Shield fraud solution will benefit from instant decisioning and ongoing visibility into rich payment transaction data for effective fraud detection and prevention.

Today's announcement expands on an existing relationship between the two companies. Digital River World Payments currently uses the ACI PAY.ON Payments Gateway to enable access to additional bank connections, payment features and alternative payment types for merchants moving into new international geographies, including Latin America and Europe.

"We are pleased to build upon our collaboration with Digital River World Payments and extend the fraud prevention and payment security capabilities available to their global merchants," said Markus Rinderer, senior vice president, Platform Solutions, ACI Worldwide. "Our fraud detection and risk management, as a fully integrated part of the UP eCommerce Payments solution, is designed to help merchants protect revenues, realize their growth goals and enhance the shopper experience across geographies and channels."

Hayden Reed, senior vice president and general manager of Digital River World Payments added, "We provide solutions that span the online payments lifecycle, including pre- and post-transaction services, in geographies across the world. Our relationship with ACI is another example of our commitment to provide our merchants with more choice, flexibility and control in meeting the demands of their global ecommerce businesses and needs of the millions of shoppers they serve."

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, theUniversal Payments (UP) company, powers electronic payments for more than 5,100 organizations around the world. More than 1,000 of the largest financial institutions and intermediaries as well as thousands of global merchants rely on ACI to execute $14 trillion each day in payments and securities. In addition, myriad organizations utilize its electronic bill presentment and payment services. Through its comprehensive suite of software and SaaS-based solutions, ACI delivers real-time, immediate payments capabilities and enable the industry's most complete omni-channel payments experience. To learn more about ACI, please visit www.aciworldwide.com. You can also find ACI on Twitter @ACI_Worldwide.

About Digital River World Payments

Backed by nearly 20 years of experience, Digital River World Payments is a leading provider of global online payment solutions. Powered by a robust ecommerce payments platform, its solutions support payment activities across more than 170 countries and 140 payment methods covering global card schemes along with locally relevant brands and payment networks. Digital River World Payments delivers significant value across the full transaction lifecycle while empowering merchants with a single streamlined user interface. Irrespective of their markets, payment methods, or acquiring bank connections, merchants benefit from consolidated reporting, analytics, and reconciliation as well as complete back-office integration. To learn more about Digital River World Payments, visit www.digitalriver.com/solutions/payments or email payments@digitalriver.com.

Digital River World Payments is a trademark and Digital River is a registered trademark of Digital River, Inc. Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2017. ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payment Systems, the ACI logo and all ACI product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries or both. All other company and product names are trademarks, registrations or copyrights of their respective owners.

Product roadmaps are for informational purposes only and may not be incorporated into a contract or agreement. The development release and timing of future product releases remains at ACI's sole discretion. ACI is providing the following information in accordance with ACI's standard product communication policies. Any resulting features, functionality, and enhancements or timing of release of such features, functionality, and enhancements are at the sole discretion of ACI and may be modified without notice. All product roadmap or other similar information does not represent a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality, and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision.

Twitter Tags: DigitalRiverWorldPayments

Tweet This DigitalRiverWorldPayments adds @ACI_Worldwide ReD Shield fraudprevention to its payments solution, @DigitalRiverInc

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170208005813/en/

Contacts:

Digital River, Inc.

Kristin McKenzie, +1 952-225-3718

publicrelations@digitalriver.com

or

ACI Worldwide

Dan Ring, +1 781-370-3600

dan.ring@aciworldwide.com

or

Christopher Taine (EMEA), +49 (0) 89 45230 557

christopher.taine@aciworldwide.com