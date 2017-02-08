Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

JSC VTB Bank / Miscellaneous - Medium Priority Decision of VTB Bank (PJSC) Supervisory Council to convene an Annual General Shareholders Meeting of VTB Bank (PJSC) 08-Feb-2017 / 17:34 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Press release* 8 February 2017 *Decision of VTB Bank (PJSC) Supervisory Council to convene an Annual General Shareholders Meeting of VTB Bank (PJSC)* On 8 February 2017, VTB Bank (PJSC) Supervisory Council made a decision to hold an Annual General Shareholders Meeting (the AGM) of VTB Bank (PJSC) on 26 April 2017. The list of shareholders eligible to participate in the AGM will be compiled based on VTB Bank's shareholder register as of 3 April 2017. Registration of participants will begin at 12:00 on 26 April 2017 and the meeting will begin at 14:00. The AGM will be held at the Oktyabrsky Grand Concert Hall at 6 Ligovsky Prospekt, St Petersburg. The AGM agenda and relevant materials will be published on the VTB Bank website and passed to shareholders via their nominees within the timeframe specified by the Russian law. The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: JSC VTB Bank 12, Presnenskaya emb. Moscow Russia Phone: +7 (495) 739-77-99 Fax: +7 (495) 739-77-99 E-mail: info@vtb.ru Internet: www.vtb.com ISIN: US46630Q2021 Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) London Category Code: MSCM TIDM: VTBR Sequence No.: 3835 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 543067 08-Feb-2017

February 08, 2017 11:34 ET (16:34 GMT)