DUBLIN, Ireland, 2017-02-08 22:05 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel protein immunotherapies, today announced that members of its senior management team will present and participate in the Leerink Partners 6th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on February 16th at 11:30 AM ET in New York, NY.



A live webcast of the company presentation can be accessed through the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.prothena.com. Following the live presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least 90 days following the presentation date.



About Prothena



Prothena Corporation plc is a global, late-stage clinical biotechnology company seeking to fundamentally change the course of progressive diseases with its clinical pipeline of novel therapeutic antibodies. Fueled by its deep scientific understanding built over decades of research in protein misfolding and cell adhesion - the root causes of many serious or currently untreatable amyloid and inflammatory diseases - Prothena is establishing a fully integrated research, development and commercial focus and has advanced several drug candidates into clinical studies while pursuing discovery of additional novel therapies. Our pipeline of antibody-based product candidates targets a number of potential indications including AL amyloidosis (NEOD001), Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies (PRX002), inflammatory diseases, including psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis (PRX003), and ATTR amyloidosis (PRX004). For more information, please visit the company's website at www.prothena.com.



Contacts



