VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/08/17 -- Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (the "Fund") (TSX: BPF.UN) and Boston Pizza International Inc. ("BPI") today announced that they will issue 2016 fourth quarter and annual results via news release and on the Fund's website at www.bpincomefund.com on the morning of February 16, 2017.

The Fund will also host a conference call with BPI's President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Pacinda and Chief Financial Officer, Wes Bews to discuss the results for the fourth quarter which ended on December 31, 2016. The call will take place on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time (11:30 a.m. Eastern Time).

To participate in this conference call, please dial the following toll free number approximately ten minutes prior to the commencement of the call:

1-800-319-4610 or 604-638-5340

A replay will be available until March 16, 2017 by dialing:

1-855-669-9658 or 604-674-8052 and enter the access code: 1134 followed by # sign.

The trustees of the Fund have approved the contents of this news release.

