Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence company, is set to host a webinar titled 'Navigating Through the Future of Medical Devices,' on February 22nd and 23rd. The 45-minute webinar will showcase expert advice from Vivek Sikaria, who is currently AVP for Market Intelligence Practices at Infiniti Research. Vivek has more than 10 years of experience in setting up and managing market intelligence projects for 25+ Fortune 500 companies and for 20+ medical device manufacturers across the globe.

Why do we recommend this webinar for you?

The emergence of a variety of micro and macro trends such as enhanced buying power of consumers and suppliers, complex regulatory scrutiny, the advent of new healthcare delivery models, decrease in R&D spend, and need to serve growing lower socio-economic classes in emerging market causes a groundbreaking shift in the medical devices industry.

Almost every manufacturer of medical devices across the globe faces unprecedented challenges as market revenues come under excessive pressure. This webinar focuses on how strategic interoperability can help markets identify which regulatory processes are becoming tougher and how to adapt to value-based medical reimbursement models for improved decision-making.

Accordingly, manufacturers must embrace innovative technologies to grow and at the same time comply with the constantly-evolving mandates and guidelines. Considering the uncertainties associated with future landscape, market intelligence experts at Infiniti Research decided to review it closely and provide guidance on the ways to deal with market realities.

What are the key takeaways?

Which parameters should be considered while assessing demand across new markets

How to accurately predict demand for your new medical device product or technology

Traditional models of market estimation versus the best practices that are currently used

How to track the market performance of emerging medical devices/technologies

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company with a global presence. We study markets in more than 100 countries to help you analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With over a decade of experience and offices across three continents, we have been instrumental in providing the complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 500 companies across the globe.

