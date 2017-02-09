The World Raises a Glass of its Favourite Whisky to International Scotch Day

LONDON, February 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

In honour of Scotland's gift to the world, to the spirit that has long drawn people in through its status and style, this Friday February 10th 2017 the inaugural International Scotch Day will be celebrated worldwide. The day invites people everywhere to raise a glass of Scotch to celebrate a drink that's made to be enjoyed with good company, wherever and whenever.

Ronan Beirne, Global Marketing Director from Diageo commented, "Scotch is the world's favourite whisky. No other spirit can offer the same range of tastes, textures and flavours; made the same way for over five hundred years in distilleries small and large, the length and breadth of Scotland. The introduction of International Scotch Day shows our confidence in the vibrancy of Scotch. We are proud of the heritage, authenticity and quality of the category but we are also continuing the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship by adding a new cultural moment and occasion to the calendar to continue to drive and evolve the future of Scotch whisky."

Official International Scotch Day celebrations are taking place all over the world, and fronting the proceedings is world renowned supermodel Coco Rocha and actress Freida Pinto.

To mark the launch Coco Rocha pulled her famous poses against a backdrop of casks in Scotland to capture a series of stunning photographs. "I loved this photo shoot as it playfully partners the swagger and style of Scotch with the craft and artisanship behind the whisky," reflected Coco Rocha.

On International Scotch Day Coco Rocha will be enjoying a Scotch cocktail in some of Mexico City's most vibrant bars and clubs. Across the globe Freida Pinto has already kicked off celebrations in the heart of Manila, having played host to a glamorous event alongside other notable names and faces, and on the day itself she will front celebrations in Mumbai.

Scotch is the very pinnacle of cool - loved in every corner of the globe. It's made to be enjoyed any way you like it. In China, Scotch is often mixed with iced green tea; in the Caribbean it's served with coconut water; and in India they like it straight.

"Personally, my favourite way to drink Scotch is a Johnnie Walker with ginger ale," said Coco Rocha, "but I'll mix it up depending on my mood or what I am doing. If I'm going to drink, I like a nicely made quality drink, versus drinking too many."

People can join the movement and get involved by using LoveScotch and InternationalScotchDay. For more information visit facebook.com/LoveofScotch

About LoveScotch: LoveScotch celebrates all that gives Scotch its unique swagger and style, empowering people over the legal purchase age to express their passion, embolden existing ambassadors and inspire those who are new to whisky, creating a movement across the globe for people to share their love of the world's favourite whisky, made to be enjoyed whenever and wherever. International Scotch Day shines a spotlight on the Scotch Whisky category on a momentous day in the Scotch calendar, the birthday of Alexander Walker. He was the son of John 'Johnnie' Walker, and not only a pioneering blender, but was also responsible for introducing the famous Johnnie Walker square bottle and slanting label, now an icon for Scotch Whisky all over the world.

About Diageo: Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, CÃ®roc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at http://www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, http://www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

