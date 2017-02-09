Vitrolife AB - Report on Operations 2016: Strong Growth and Strengthened Income

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Feb 09, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth quarter:

Sales amounted to SEK 251 (199) million, corresponding to an increase of 26 percent in SEK. Net sales growth was 21 percent in local currency.

(199) million, corresponding to an increase of 26 percent in SEK. Net sales growth was 21 percent in local currency. Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 96 (81) million, corresponding to a margin of 38 (41) percent.

(81) million, corresponding to a margin of 38 (41) percent. Sales started of the newly launched EmbryoScope+ time-lapse incubator.

Net income amounted to SEK 60 (57) million, which gave earnings per share of SEK 2.74 (2.63).

Whole year 2016:

Sales amounted to SEK 856 (722) million, corresponding to an increase of 19 percent in SEK. Net sales growth was 18 percent in local currency.

(722) million, corresponding to an increase of 19 percent in SEK. Net sales growth was 18 percent in local currency. Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 303 (279) million, corresponding to a margin of 35 (39) percent.

(279) million, corresponding to a margin of 35 (39) percent. Net income amounted to SEK 191 (183) million, which gave earnings per share of SEK 8.77 (8.42).

After the end of the period:

The Board proposes a dividend of SEK 2.60 (2.40) per share.

Vitrolife AB (publ)

Thomas Axelsson, CEO

Queries should be addressed to:

Thomas Axelsson,

CEO,

Tel 46 31-721-80-01



Mikael Engblom,

CFO,

Tel 46 31-721-80-14

This information is information that Vitrolife AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8.30 am CET on February 9, 2017.

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

