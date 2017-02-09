SAN DIEGO, 2017-02-09 12:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apricus Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:APRI), a biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative medicines in urology and rheumatology, today announced that on February 8, 2017, the Company was notified that the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel") has granted the Company's request for continued listing on Nasdaq pursuant to an extension through May 30, 2017, by which date the Company must evidence full compliance with all applicable criteria for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market, including the $2.5 million stockholders' equity requirement. The Company is diligently working to timely satisfy the terms of the Panel's decision.



About Apricus Biosciences, Inc.



Apricus Biosciences, Inc. (APRI) is a biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative medicines in urology and rheumatology. Apricus' commercial product, Vitaros®*, for the treatment of erectile dysfunction, is approved in Canada and certain countries in Europe, Latin America and the Middle East and is being commercialized in certain countries in Europe and the Middle East. In September 2015, Apricus in-licensed the U.S. development and commercialization rights for Vitaros from Allergan. Apricus' marketing partners for Vitaros include Recordati Ireland Ltd. (Recordati), Ferring International Center S.A. (Ferring Pharmaceuticals), Laboratoires Majorelle, Bracco S.p.A., Mylan NV and Elis Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Apricus currently has one active product candidate, RayVa™, its product candidate for the treatment of the circulatory disorder Raynaud's phenomenon.



For further information on Apricus, visit http://www.apricusbio.com.



*Vitaros® is a registered trademark of NexMed International Limited. Such trademark is registered in certain countries throughout the world and pending registration in the United States.



Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended. Statements in this report that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things: whether the Company can demonstrate compliance with the Nasdaq's continue listing rules, including with respect to stockholders' equity requirement. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to a variety of reasons that are outside of the Company's control, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to carry out its plan to regain compliance with the continued listing requirements; risks associated with the Panel's ability to to delist the stock prior to expiration of the extension period; and other risks identified by the Company in its reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q, and other filings made with the SEC. Copies of these reports are available from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or without charge from the Company.



