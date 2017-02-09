Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2017) - BCGold Corp. (TSX-V: BCG) ("BCGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Eduardo (Ed) Baer to serve as Chief Executive Officer and Director. Further to the Company's press release dated January 23, 2017, Gary W. Anderson has ceased acting as interim CEO and will continue to serve as the Executive Chairman of BC Gold's Board.

"This is the perfect time for Ed to become BC Gold's Chief Executive Officer. We've selected a proven leader at a time when the Company is transitioning its focus to its Peruvian projects," states Gary Anderson, Executive Chairman. "Ed is not only Peruvian, but has extensive experience working in Peru, understands the jurisdiction in terms of what it takes to drive mining projects, strengthen existing relationships in the communities where the company operates, including interacting with leaders of these communities and other stakeholders to ensure local support, and preserve the ongoing maintenance of a "social licence" for the advancement of the company's projects."

Mr. Baer brings over 25 years of professional experience encompassing business development, strategic planning, and management expertise in the mining sector. Throughout his career, Mr. Baer was instrumental in advancing the development of TSX, TSXV listed companies. Mr. Baer, in his capacity as interim President and CEO, completed the turnaround of European Goldfields Ltd., served in a senior corporate development capacity to Greystar Resources Ltd., and held senior executive positions with TVX Gold Inc. Mr. Baer is a Director of for-profit and not-for-profit private and public companies, and previously held executive directorships at both European Goldfields and TVX Gold. Mr. Baer holds a Master of Laws (LLM) from Osgoode Hall Law School and a Master of Science (Leadership) with Highest Distinction from Northeastern University. Mr. Baer is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors and obtained the ICD.D designation in 2009.

"I am very pleased to join BC Gold's team," expresses Ed Baer. "I look forward to guiding the company's exploration projects through the preliminary economic assessment, pre-feasibility and feasibility phases in collaboration with management and fellow Board members. Working from our asset platform that includes two distinct advanced exploration projects, Pucacorral and Chanape, and that reside some 90 kilometers from Lima, allows us to develop a functional strategy for our mineral projects as we focus on transitioning from exploration to operational capacity in time."

Mr. Baer's appointment is consistent with the Board's implementation of a strategic plan to restructure the Company and direct its primary focus to Peru. Efforts are underway to facilitate financing arrangements, the successful recapitalization of the Company, and the continued advancement of its exploration activities. It is anticipated that in the coming months management will continue to introduce new projects in keeping with the rightful composition of the Company's portfolio of assets.

The Company also wishes to welcome Mr. Victor Jaramillo, M.Sc., P.Geo., to its advisory board. Mr. Jaramillo is an International Exploration and Mining Geologist with over 30 years' experience particularly in precious and base metal type mineral deposits. He has previously held positions with major and junior mining companies as project manager, senior project geologist, chief mine geologist and exploration manager. He has been involved in regional exploration, property assessment, resource estimation & mine operations.

He is author of multiple technical NI 43-101 reports, is perfectly bilingual (English-Spanish) and has several years' experience working throughout Latin America, particularly in Mexico, Chile and Peru, as well as Canada and the U.S.

Mr. Jaramillo supervised the team that discovered the La Langosta porphyry copper-gold prospect in Mexico, and the Las Lomas porphyry copper-gold prospect in Peru. He is a Fellow of the Geological Association of Canada and a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists.

Gary Anderson, Executive Chairman, commented: "Mr. Jaramillo's appointment to the advisory board further underlies our commitment to exploration and mining in Peru and South America, and will provide the means to boost our performance and exposure to quality projects in the region."

About BCGold

BCGold is a Vancouver-based junior resource company that has been listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for 10 years, with a focus on copper and gold exploration. The Company acquires prospective gold and copper-gold exploration properties considered to have significant mineral potential by staking, option or purchase agreements. The Company currently has a portfolio of properties in Peru, BC and Yukon with the focus being Peru.

