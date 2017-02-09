Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry PLC: Hanna Summa appointed Senior Vice President, Human Resources of Pöyry

PÖYRY PLC Press release 9th February 2016 at 14.30 p.m. EET

Hanna Summa, 41, has been appointed Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Pöyry PLC. In this position, she will report to Anja McAlister, Head of Transformation and Strategy and member of Pöyry's Group Executive Committee.

"I am delighted to have this opportunity," says Hanna Summa. "Since joining Pöyry in 1999, I have seen our company develop and grow along with its people. It's our talented experts and our unique Pöyry DNA that makes our company such a special place to work. Intrapreneurship, empowerment and accountability are at the heart of our new culture. The focus is on creating a stimulating environment that attracts the brightest of minds and where people get to work on interesting projects that make a lasting difference."

"In Hanna, we are fortunate to already have an experienced HR professional who knows the breadth of our company well and who has grown with us," says Anja McAlister, Head of Transformation and Strategy. "Key to our Strategy is building our 'Next Generation Pöyry. We are depending on our 5500 intrapreneurs to apply their in-depth insight and phenomenal experience to leverage global forces such as climate change, digitalisation and the emerging bioeconomy, to generate new solutions and services that create distinct client value."

Hanna's previous position at Pöyry was Vice President, Human Resources, where she was responsible for HR operations in its Region Northern Europe and Region North America and in addition, acting HR lead for the Energy Business Group.

Our Culture: you can learn more about what it's like to work in Pöyry through the eyes of our people who share their own Pöyry stories. www.poyry.com/careers/meet-poyry-people (http://www.poyry.com/careers/meet-poyry-people)

Pöyry PLC

Anja McAlister

Head of Transformation and Strategy, Pöyry PLC

Tel: +41 76 356 2465

Rebecca Bleasdale

Head of Communications, Pöyry PLC

Tel: +44 7969 981163

Did you know? At Pöyry we speak over 50 different languages.

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We deliver smart solutions across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, chemicals & biorefining, mining & metals, transportation and water. Pöyry's net sales in 2016 were EUR 530 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki (POY1V). Approximately 5,500 experts. 40 countries. 130 offices.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Pöyry Oyj via Globenewswire

