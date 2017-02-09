AEG Power Solutions to Showcase Protect Plus M600, Latest Generation of Modular UPS at MEE 2017

DUBAI, UAE, February 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

MEE 2017

14-16 February Dubai

Stand H7-C26

Modular UPS system for critical power protection from 30 to 900kVA

Advanced energy saving design for reduced total cost of ownership

Data Center and Light Industrial specific versions

AEG Power Solutions, a global provider of power supply systems and solutions for all types of critical and demanding applications, will be showing its latest Modular Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS), the Protect Plus M600, at the MEE 2017 event in Dubai on February 14th to 16th.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/466546/AEG_Protect_Plus_M600.jpg )

AEG Power Solutions has extended its range of uninterruptible power supplies with the addition of its latest modular UPS system - the Protect Plus M600. The new modular UPS is ideal for critical power applications within datacentres, server rooms and light industrial applications.

The Protect Plus M600 UPS has a highly flexible modular architecture in a compact footprint cabinet that can be easily extended using 30kVA UPS modules up to a total capacity of 900kVA. The UPS is designed to operate at high efficiencies of over 95% in on-line double conversion mode and features a smart user interface and battery management system.

The Protect Plus M600 UPS range offers two cabinets sizes that can take up to six or 10 times 30kVA UPS modules giving a total cabinet power capacity of 180kVA and 300kVA. The state-of-the-art modular technology allows the user to right-size their day-one operating capacity, incorporate N+X redundancy and easily expand to meet future load changes through the addition of further UPS modules. The compact footprint, high operating efficiency and reliability of the Protect Plus M600 UPS systems makes it the ideal choice to protect critical loads in data centers, transportation, retail or light industrial applications.

"Protect Plus M600, is a unique combination of state-of-the-art technology, flexibility, efficiency and interactivity," explains John Lynch, Regional Director, Middle-East. "In addition to all its specific advantages, the product also benefits from AEG Power Solutions' service expertise 24/7 around the globe. It's a great opportunity for us to showcase it at MEE 2017 as our customers are more familiar with our industrial range."

AEG Power Solutions has built a strong reputation within the industrial power solutions side of its business to meet the most stringent international standards for mission-critical applications in power generation, Oil and Gas or transportation. The Industrial Power Solutions range includes the Protect 8 UPS range as well as the Protect RCS family of chargers.

Protect 8 UPS is designed to ensure the continuous availability of power and safe operations for all types of critical applications in the harshest environments. Protect 8 is adapted to be rugged, and to cope with extremes in temperature and humidity, as well as dust and sand. The Protect RCS series of robust industrial rectifiers, chargers and DC systems use proven microprocessor-controlled thyristor technology to provide highly reliable power supply and battery charging capabilities. Protect RCS comes in a range of standard models or can be easily customized and is available in an outdoor IP 65 version.

About AEG Power Solutions

AEG Power Solutions (AEG PS) Group is a global provider of power electronics systems and solutions for all industrial and demanding commercial power requirements offering one of the most comprehensive product and service portfolios in the area of uninterruptible power supply and power management.

Thanks to its distinctive expertise bridging both AC and DC power technologies and spanning the worlds of both conventional and renewable energy, the company creates innovative solutions for next generation distributed power generation.

AEG Power Solutions Group is the sole subsidiary of the holding company 3W Power S.A. (WKN A114Z9) / ISINLU1072910919), based in Luxembourg. The Group is headquartered in Zwanenburg in the Netherlands. The shares of 3W Power are admitted to trading on Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: 3W9K).

For more information, visit http://www.aegps.com.

This communication does not constitute an offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy, sell or exchange any securities of 3W Power. This communication contains forward-looking statements which include, inter alia, statements expressing our expectations, intentions, projections, estimates, and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable evaluation and opinion of the management but are subject to risks and uncertainties which are beyond the control of 3W Power and, as a general rule, difficult to predict. The management and the company cannot and do not, under any circumstances, guarantee future results or performance of 3W Power and the actual results of 3W Power may materially differ from the information expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, investors are cautioned against relying on the forward-looking statements contained herein as a basis for their investment decisions regarding 3W Power.

3W Power undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein.

AEG is a registered trademark used under license from AB Electrolux