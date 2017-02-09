Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced it will host its annual analyst conference on Friday, February 24, 2017, beginning at 8 a.m. United States Eastern time and concluding by noon. The conference will be at Eaton's Electrical Sector Headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the company's business prospects with securities analysts and institutional investors.

The conference will be available through a live webcast that can be accessed by clicking on the February 24, 2017, Analyst Conference link on Eaton's home page at the www.eaton.com website. A replay will be available following the conference.

Eaton is a power management company with 2016 sales of $19.7 billion. Eaton provides energy-efficient solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more efficiently, safely and sustainably. Eaton has approximately 95,000 employees and sells products to customers in more than 175 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com.

