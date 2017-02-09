Novo Nordisk A/S: Novo Nordisk files annual report with the SEC

Bagsværd, Denmark, 9 February 2017 - Novo Nordisk A/S has filed its Annual Report 2016 on Form 20-F for the financial year 2016 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), incorporating by reference parts of the Novo Nordisk A/S Annual Report 2016. The reports are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov (http://www.sec.gov/index.htm), as well as on novonordisk.com (http://www.novonordisk.com/annualreport).
Shareholders and ADR holders may receive a hard copy of the annual reports free of charge upon request by filling out a request form on novonordisk.com (http://www.novonordisk.com/annualreport) or upon request to chqt@novonordisk.com (mailto:chqt@novonordisk.com) - please state the exact mailing address and the document(s) you wish to receive.
Further information
|Media:
|Anne Margrethe Hauge
|+45 4442 3450
|amhg@novonordisk.com (mailto:amhg@novonordisk.com)
|Ken Inchausti (US)
|+1 609 514 8316
|kiau@novonordisk.com (mailto:kiau@novonordisk.com)
|Investors:
|Peter Hugreffe Ankersen
|+45 3075 9085
|phak@novonordisk.com (mailto:phak@novonordisk.com)
|Melanie Raouzeos
|+45 3075 3479
|mrz@novonordisk.com (mailto:mrz@novonordisk.com)
|Hanna Ögren
|+45 3079 8519
|haoe@novonordisk.com (mailto:haoe@novonordisk.com)
|Anders Mikkelsen
|+45 3079 4461
|armk@novonordisk.com (mailto:armk@novonordisk.com)
|Kasper Veje (US)
|+1 609 235 8567
|kpvj@novonordisk.com (mailto:kpvj@novonordisk.com)
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Novo Nordisk A/S via Globenewswire