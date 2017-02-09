Novo Nordisk A/S: Novo Nordisk files annual report with the SEC

Bagsværd, Denmark, 9 February 2017 - Novo Nordisk A/S has filed its Annual Report 2016 on Form 20-F for the financial year 2016 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), incorporating by reference parts of the Novo Nordisk A/S Annual Report 2016. The reports are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov (http://www.sec.gov/index.htm), as well as on novonordisk.com (http://www.novonordisk.com/annualreport).

Shareholders and ADR holders may receive a hard copy of the annual reports free of charge upon request by filling out a request form on novonordisk.com (http://www.novonordisk.com/annualreport) or upon request to chqt@novonordisk.com (mailto:chqt@novonordisk.com) - please state the exact mailing address and the document(s) you wish to receive.

Further information

Media: Anne Margrethe Hauge +45 4442 3450 amhg@novonordisk.com (mailto:amhg@novonordisk.com) Ken Inchausti (US) +1 609 514 8316 kiau@novonordisk.com (mailto:kiau@novonordisk.com) Investors: Peter Hugreffe Ankersen +45 3075 9085 phak@novonordisk.com (mailto:phak@novonordisk.com) Melanie Raouzeos +45 3075 3479 mrz@novonordisk.com (mailto:mrz@novonordisk.com) Hanna Ögren +45 3079 8519 haoe@novonordisk.com (mailto:haoe@novonordisk.com) Anders Mikkelsen +45 3079 4461 armk@novonordisk.com (mailto:armk@novonordisk.com) Kasper Veje (US) +1 609 235 8567 kpvj@novonordisk.com (mailto:kpvj@novonordisk.com)





Read the press release (http://hugin.info/2013/R/2077323/781453.pdf)



