FREMONT, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/09/17 -- TÜV Rheinland, a global leader in independent testing, inspection and certification services, today announced the opening of a state-of-the-art internet of things (IoT) excellence center in Fremont, California. The new facility, which compliments TÜV Rheinland's existing Pleasanton, CA facility, will provide manufacturers complete testing services, supported by state-of-the-art equipment, to ensure their products are secure and meet industry standards for performance. The opening marks TÜV Rheinland's 16th U.S. facility and serves as an end-to-end testing service in Silicon Valley.

With 23 billion wireless devices expected to be online by 2020, representing an estimated $291.2 million market,(1) much investment is being made in developing IoT technologies. In fact, Verizon Ventures estimates that funding for enterprise IoT technology outpaced that of consumer-grade technologies by roughly two to three times that amount.(2)

"It's apparent that testing services that help speed products to market are quickly becoming essential for the success of the market," said Stefan Kischka, Vice President of Wireless and IoT, TÜV Rheinland Group. "Alongisde the red-hot growth of IoT devices, we are comitted to providing the highest quality testing services possible to ensure that these inherently connected devices are working at peak performance and with no vulnerabilities."

The new center is designed, and outfitted specifically for the challenges and exacting tolerances required for cutting edge wireless technology in the connected medical devices, robotics and automation, smart home as well as smart LED industries. Manufacturers will have access to a complete array of wireless testing capabilities, including LoRa, WiFi and Zigbee Alliances. The new 10-meter EMC (electromagnetic compatibility) chamber will provide testing to regulatory standards in both short and long range communications. The facility is also equipped with Daisy5 and Fast SAR (Specific Absorption Rate) systems to meet domestic and international regulations. In addiction, the new OTA (Over the Air) chambers provide testing and certifications for cellular devices.

TÜV Rheinland will host an open house at the new Fremont, CA facility on March 9, 2017. The day will feature facility tours, including a new state of the art 10 meter chamber, expert presentations on cybersecurity and the compliance process (design to post-certification), and demos of wireless services.

More information about the Fremont Center for Excellence and grand opening ceremony can be found by visiting http://education.tuv.com/event/fremont-lab-grand-opening.

(1) Frost & Sullivan, 2016, New Competition for the Global Test and Measurement Market in IoT Wireless Technologies

(2) Verizon, 2016, State of the Market: Internet of Things 2016 (www.verizon.com/about/sites/default/files/state-of-the-internet-of-things-market-report-2016.pdf)

