PSA (Paris:UG) takes note of the decision made by the French Competition, Consumer Affairs and Prevention of fraud department (DGCCRF) to send the conclusions of its investigation to the public prosecutor, and expresses its surprise at this decision.

In light of the situation, PSA Group will make a clear case for its position to avoid any amalgam and defend its interests as well as those of its 180,000 employees, its customers and its partners.

PSA would like to emphasise that:

The Group complies with the regulations in force in all countries where it operates.

The Group's vehicles have never been equipped with software or devices to detect a compliance test and to activate a pollutant treatment device that would be inactive in customer use

The results of the tests carried out by different European and French authorities have confirmed that the Group's vehicles comply with regulatory tests criteria.

PSA understands that the DGCCRF's inquiries concern the diesel engines of the old generation Euro5 (standard in force from 2009 to 2015). However, the tests carried out recently on a Euro5 vehicle by the IFPEN did not reveal any anomaly.

The test results are consistent with the PSA Group's approach which has been explained to the various authorities and the media of setting engine parameters according to real-life driver behaviour.

The Group's engines are developed with a priority focus on reducing NOx emissions (nitrogen oxides) in urban environments, while offering the best NOx CO 2 balance under extra-urban conditions over a wide temperature range and without any discontinuity.

In addition, PSA Group has made the commitment, three years earlier than required, to comply with the real driving emissions (RDE) type-approval requirement that will come into effect in 2020 as part of the future standard. This new procedure will replace the current procedure, which is not representative of customer use.

Lastly, PSA is the only carmaker in the world to have initiated a process of total transparency on the consumption and CO 2 emissions of its models in real use.

A protocol of measures defined with two NGOs and a certification agency.

More than 50 tested models and 35,000 kilometres carried out

Test results available on the websites of the Peugeot, Citroën and DS brands.

This transparency campaign will be extended to NO x emissions this year.

Gilles Le Borgne, Executive Vice-President, Research Development said: "We are surprised by the announcement, particularly as PSA is proud to be the forerunner in the development of pollution-reducing technologies such as the particulate filter and selective catalytic reduction (SCR), as well as the leader in reducing CO 2 emissions, and the pioneer in transparency with its customers on consumption in real use. As France's leading car exporter, PSA will therefore fight to defend its technologies, its know-how and its competitiveness in support of French industry

