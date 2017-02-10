Canaccord Genuity Announces Official Transition of Chief Financial Officer and Chief Risk Officer Roles

TORONTO, February 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (the "Company") announces the appointment of Don MacFayden to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and the appointment of Adrian Pelosi to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer and Treasurer, with immediate effect.

"On behalf of my partners on the Global Operating Committee and the Board of Directors, I would like to formally welcome Don and Adrian to their new positions," said Dan Daviau, President & CEO of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. "Both Don and Adrian have many years of experience within the organization and are deeply qualified to lead the Company's global financial and risk management operations in a manner that is consistent with our values and in alignment with our commitment to profitable growth with disciplined expense and risk management."

Don MacFayden has been a key member of the Group's internal and external financial and tax reporting teams for many years. He has also been a significant contributor to the firm's corporate development beginning with its initial public offering, subsequent acquisitions and other growth opportunities. He served as Chief Financial Officer of the firm's U.S. operations from 2007 to 2012 and in 2012, became Senior Vice President, Finance for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. In 2016, he assumed the additional role of CFO of the firm's U.S. operations. Don received a Master of Business Administration from Queen's University and he is a Chartered Professional Accountant and a CFA Charterholder.

Adrian Pelosi joined the firm in 2007 and since 2008 has served in a variety of roles of increasing responsibility within the Group's Risk Management operations. From 2014 to 2016, he served as Senior Vice President and Head of Internal Audit and was made Group Treasurer in 2016. He has had Group Board reporting responsibilities since 2010. Adrian is a CFA Charterholder and a Certified FRM (Financial Risk Manager).

In addition to the appointments noted above, Nick Russell, Chief Financial Officer of Canaccord Genuity Limited, our UK & Europe capital markets subsidiary, will assume the additional role of Senior Vice President, Finance for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.

All of these appointments follow the resignation of Brad Kotush Executive Vice President, Chief Financial and Risk Officer, which was previously disclosed on November 1, 2016 and comes into effect today.

Mr. Daviau added, "I would like to thank Brad for ensuring that we've had a successful transition in these key roles. He has been a good partner and made significant contributions in building the firm's global platform over 19 years of dedicated service. On behalf of the Global Operating Committee and the Board, I wish Brad continued success in his future endeavours."

ABOUT CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC.:

Through its principal subsidiaries, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (the "Company") is a leading independent, full-service financial services firm, with operations in two principal segments of the securities industry: wealth management and capital markets. Since its establishment in 1950, the Company has been driven by an unwavering commitment to building lasting client relationships. We achieve this by generating value for our individual, institutional and corporate clients through comprehensive investment solutions, brokerage services and investment banking services. The Company has offices in 10 countries worldwide, including Wealth Management offices located in Canada, the UK, Guernsey, Jersey, the Isle of Man and Australia. Canaccord Genuity, the international capital markets division, operates in Canada, the US, the UK, France, Ireland, Hong Kong, China, Australia and Dubai. To us there are no foreign markets. '

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol CF on the TSX.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Christina Marinoff

Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications

Phone: +1-416-687-5507

email: christina.marinoff@canaccord.com



http://www.canaccordgenuitygroup.com

