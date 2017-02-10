Ericsson: Ericsson launches product for security automation

Ericsson Security Manager enables security orchestration for all ICT domains

A tool that automates security management according to policies - continuous monitoring of threats, vulnerabilities, risks and compliance with capability to do automated remediation

Supports out-of-the-box security for telco cloud operations, enterprises, physical and virtual networks and digital support solutions

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) is launching its new Security Manager product to automate protection of important assets across multiple ICT domains and to detect threats, vulnerabilities, and risks leveraging real-time security analytics.

5G, cloud and IoT are game-changers for the entire industry, and security is integral to succeeding in these areas. Ericsson takes an overall approach to bring a comprehensive portfolio of security services, products and solutions to address an enormous need on the market. Ericsson has always had the approach to deliver secure products and trusted infrastructure and also manages security for customers within various industry segments.

With increasing security risks in critical network infrastructures and emerging cloud technologies with shared capabilities, as well as increasing regulatory requirements on privacy, data protection and security auditing, there is a growing need for new approaches to manage security and privacy compliance.

Ericsson Security Manager brings to the market an innovative approach for real-time, contextual security management leveraging its customizable, adaptive policy engine, an enabler of cost-efficient, automated security operations. The Ericsson Security Manager is part of the Ericsson Digital Support System to support out-of-the-box security for cloud operations, enterprises, physical and virtual networks and digital support solutions.

The Security Manager will be the tool to set and enforce security policies to protect important assets by configuring security controls such as firewalls or block chain solutions to achieve the desired security architecture and provide predictive analytics to detect unwanted activity. The solution offers automated security orchestration for cloud operations, enterprises, physical and virtual networks and digital support solutions. It also provides the support for automating compliance according to established standards and regulatory requirements.

Anders Lindblad, Senior Vice President and Head of Business Unit IT & Cloud Products, Ericsson, says: "In today's ICT landscape, security is of the utmost importance for organizations across all domains. Ericsson Security Manager leverages our leadership and expertise across a wide array of ICT domains to bring to the market an innovative, adaptive and contextual security automation solution for telecom networks as well as cloud, IoT and enterprises. It provides the level of security that our customers across industries not only seek, but fundamentally require for the integrity of their operations."

Main features of Ericsson Security Manager:

End to end adaptive security engine

Automated security policy compliance

Real time threat and vulnerability intelligence

Combined security and fraud management

Ease of use and integration readiness

Ericsson at Mobile World Congress 2017

Anything can happen on the digital frontier, a promising but undiscovered future. From February 27 to March 2 in Barcelona, Spain, Ericsson is demonstrating a collaborative approach and innovative solutions to succeed in this arena.

With our customers and partners, we work across industries, physical boundaries and perceived limitations. Join us in Hall 2 or online during MWC 2017 and engage in conversations and demonstrations about our favorite things: 5G; platforms and services for IT, Cloud, Networks, and TV & Media; connected solutions for industries; the Internet of Things; and partnering for success.

See you there!

NOTES TO EDITORS

More information on Ericsson security (https://www.ericsson.com/in-focus/security)

For media kits, backgrounders and high-resolution photos, please visit www.ericsson.com/press (http://www.ericsson.com/press)



FOLLOW US:



www.twitter.com/ericsson (http://www.twitter.com/ericsson)

www.facebook.com/ericsson (http://www.facebook.com/ericsson)

www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson www.youtube.com/ericsson (http://www.youtube.com/ericsson)



MORE INFORMATION AT:



News Center (http://www.ericsson.com/news)



media.relations@ericsson.com (mailto:media.relations@ericsson.com)

(+46 10 719 6996)



investor.relations@ericsson.com (mailto:investor.relations@ericsson.com)

(+46 10 719 00 00)





Ericsson is a world leader in communications technology and services with headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden. Our organization consists of more than 111,000 experts who have provided customers in 180 countries with innovative solutions and services. Together we are building a more connected future where anyone and any industry is empowered to reach their full potential. Net sales in 2016 were SEK 222.6 billion (USD 24.5 billion). Ericsson is listed on NASDAQ OMX stock exchange in Stockholm and the NASDAQ in New York. Read more on www.ericsson.com (http://www.ericsson.com/).





EricssonSecurityManagerLaunch_MWC2017 (http://hugin.info/1061/R/2077121/781332.pdf)

Capture (http://hugin.info/1061/R/2077121/781318.JPG)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Ericsson via Globenewswire

