Alleroed, 2017-02-10 11:11 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Matas have resolved to initiate a share buyback programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Regulation 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules. Please refer to company announcement no. 15 dated 30 August 2016.



The programme, which was initiated with a view to cancelling the shares bought back, amounts to DKK 150 million and runs from and including 1 September 2016 through 31 March 2017 at the latest.



Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions have been made during the period 3 February 2017 - 9 February 2017:



Trading day Number of Average purchase Transaction shares price, DKK value, DKK --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



3 February 2017 10,000 99.86 998,600 6 February 2017 10,000 99.89 998,900 7 February 2017 12,000 99.49 1,193,880 8 February 2017 8,000 99.63 797,040 9 February 2017 6,000 99.67 598,020



Accumulated the last 5 46,000 99.71 4,586,440 trading days Accumulated under the 1,340,488 107.64 144,295,776 program --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Following the transactions, Matas has purchased a total number of 1,340,488shares since 1 September 2016 and holds 1,602,436 treasury shares, equivalent to 4.08% of the company's total share capital.



We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed form provided in accordance with the Commissions delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Please address any questions to Søren Mølbak, Head of Investor Relations, at tel +45 48 1655 48.



Matas A/S



