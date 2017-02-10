Copenhagen, 2017-02-10 11:28 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Per Aarsleff A/S has entered into a contract for the construction of the Carlsberg Group's new headquarters which is to be located at the outskirts of the Carlsberg City District in Copenhagen.



The four-storey office building will have a total area of 15,500 square metres plus approx. 7,700 square metres of underground parking facilities.



The Aarsleff Group's company Wicotec Kirkebjerg A/S will carry out the technical installations.



The contract is a main contract. The client of the project is Carlsberg A/S. EKJ Rådgivende Ingeniører A/S is client consultant, Alectia A/S is consulting engineer, and C. F. Møller A/S is consulting architect. Rambøll is in charge of the construction management as well as health and safety coordination.



The construction work starts at the end of February 2017 and is scheduled for completion in the late summer of 2019.



The client does not want to publish the contract value.



The contract does not affect Aarsleff's earnings expectations for the financial year 2016/2017.



Further information: General Manager Ebbe Malte Iversen, tel. +45 8744 2222.



