10.02.2017 | 12:01
PR Newswire

MONDI PLC - Holding(s) in Company

Mondi Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1967/013038/06)
JSE share code: MND ISIN: ZAE000156550

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Registered number: 6209386)
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
JSE share code: MNP ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47
LSE share code: MNDI

10 February 2017

Notification of Major Interests in Shares

As part of the dual listed company structure, Mondi Limited and Mondi plc notify both the JSE Limited and the London Stock Exchange of matters required to be disclosed under the Listings Requirements of the JSE and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority. To comply with the requirements in Articles 7 and 9 of the regulatory technical standards of the Transparency Directive (2004/109/EC), this announcement is classified as a major shareholding notification.

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

Mondi plc

2. Reason for notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

Coronation Asset Management (Pty) Ltd

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):

N/A

5. Date of the transaction (and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached if different):

10 February 2017

6. Date on which issuer notified:

10 February 2017

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

5%

8. Notified details:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of sharesSituation previous to the triggering transactionResulting situation after the triggering transaction
No. of sharesNo. of Voting RightsNo. of sharesNo. of voting rights% of voting rights
DirectDirectIndirectDirectIndirect
GB00B1CRLC4718,556,24018,556,24018,368,88918,368,889N/A5.00%N/A

B: Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/ Conversion PeriodNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted.% of voting rights
N/AN/AN/AN/AN/A

C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial instrumentExercise PriceExpiration dateExercise/ Conversion PeriodNumber of voting rights instrument refers to% of voting rights


NominalDelta
N/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A

Total (A+B+C)

Number of voting rights% of voting rights
18,368,8895.00%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:

N/A

Proxy Voting:

10. Name of the proxy holder:

Coronation Asset Management (Pty) Ltd

11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:

N/A

12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:

N/A

13. Additional information:

N/A

14. Contact name:

Amy Fitzpatrick

15. Contact telephone number:

01932 826 365

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd


© 2017 PR Newswire