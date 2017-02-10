1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Social og Velfærdsfonden Carlsberg -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status Related party to Carlsberg A/S due to Hans Scott Andersen's position as member of the Carlsberg A/S Supervisory Board and chairman of the Board of Social og Velfærdsfonden Carlsberg. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Initial Initial notification notification/Amend ment -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Carlsberg A/S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) LEI 5299001O0WJQYB5GYZ19 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the B shares financial DK0010181759 instrument, type of instrument Identification code -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Nature of the Purchase of shares transaction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) and Price(s) 617.54922078 DKK per share volume(s) Volume(s) 3850 shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated N/A information - Aggregated volume - Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- e) Date of the 2017-02-09,12:34pm UTC (13:34 DK time) transaction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE) transaction --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=614468