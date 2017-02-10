SUGAR LAND, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 02/10/17 -- Written by John Egan for Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas) -- Drilling for oil on Wall Street, or buying barrels rather than finding them, is a time-honored way for Oil & Gas producers to grow while managing risks. And if you can buy those barrels using your high-priced stock rather than cash or debt, so much the better. EOG Resources Incorporated (NYSE:EOG) (Houston, Texas) did just that last September when it acquired Yates Petroleum Corporation (Artesia, New Mexico) for about $2.5 billion in a deal financed mostly with EOG's stock, which sold for about $85 per share at the time of the transaction. Investors are enthusiastic about the acquisition, driving up EOG's stock price by about $20 per share since then.

