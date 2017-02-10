LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/10/17 -- Odyssey Resources Limited (TSX VENTURE: ODX.H) announces that Mr. David Fennell has resigned as director and Chairman of Odyssey to focus his efforts on other commitments. Mr. James Crombie, President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of Odyssey has been appointed as Interim Chairman of the Board effective today.

The Board of Directors of Odyssey would like to thank Mr. Fennell for his contribution to Odyssey over the years.

