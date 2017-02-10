WINCANTON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

For Immediate Release 10 February 2017

Wincanton plc

('Wincanton' or the 'Company)

Transaction in own shares

Wincanton plc, a leading provider of supply chain solutions in the UK and Ireland, announces that it has purchased 30,000 shares of 10 pence each in the Company on 10 February 2017 at a price of 2.55 pence per share.

All of these shares have been gifted to the Wincanton plc Employee Benefit Trust ("EBT") for the purpose of satisfying future exercises of share option awards under the Company's employee share incentive schemes, pursuant to the authorisation granted to the Company by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 21 July 2016 and a subsequent announcement made on 3 February 2017.

The Executive Directors and PDMRs of the Company are included in the potential beneficiaries of the EBT and are deemed to have interest in some of those shares and the dealings thereof.

Following this transaction, the EBT will hold 404,098 ordinary shares of 10 pence in the Company.

Notifications will be made when any share purchases have been made in accordance with Listing Rules.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For further information, please contact:

Wincanton plc

Tim Lawlor, Chief Financial Officer 01249 710 000

Buchanan

Richard Oldworth, Vicky Haydn, Jane Glover 020 7466 5000