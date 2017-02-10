BARDONIA, NY--(Marketwired - February 10, 2017) - Greater Hudson Bank (the "Bank") (OTCQX: GHDS) is the last community bank based in Rockland County and one of the few remaining in Westchester and Orange. This enviable position in the marketplace, combined with an ideal size, affords great opportunities to property managers who depend on Greater Hudson Bank for extraordinary personal service and attention to their unique financial needs.

Consistent with the Bank's strategy to customize business solutions for customers, Greater Hudson Bank announced that it will offer a product and service package specifically designed for property managers. The Bank's innovative property management suite simplifies and streamlines operations by allowing Greater Hudson to take care of tedious tasks such as managing tenant security deposits, processing payments and storing valuable information in an organized and efficient manner.

"Our Bank was founded and is managed by Hudson Valley based property managers and we have used this first-hand knowledge to develop a specialized suite of services and solutions tailored to locally based property managers," said Ed Lutz, President and CEO, Greater Hudson Bank. "We are large enough that we have the breadth of products to meet the needs of Westchester, Rockland and Orange county based business, non-profit and municipality clients, but small enough to be nimble and effectively react to evolving market conditions and client preferences."

"Our lockbox service streamlines the collection process for property managers. This results in funds being available faster and decreases the potential for theft, fraud or error. And, best of all, images of checks, documents and other items, including envelopes, received at your Greater Hudson Bank lockbox, can be viewed and saved the same day they are received and are stored in full color, online for seven years, freeing up valuable office space and making research easier," explained Rori Sagal, AVP and Product Manager for Greater Hudson Bank.

Greater Hudson Bank, founded in 2002, is headquartered in Bardonia, NY. The Bank, which specializes in providing customized banking services to Hudson Valley-based businesses, non-profits and municipal agencies, is chartered by the New York State Department of Financial Services and its deposits are insured by the FDIC. As evidence of the Bank's financial strength, Greater Hudson Bank has been recognized with a superior rating by the country's leading independent bank rating and research firm, BauerFinancial, Inc. Further information can be found on the Bank's website at www.GreaterHudsonBank.com or by calling 844-GREAT-11.

