In der Wochensicht ist vorne: Ibiden Co.Ltd 20% vor TTM Technologies, Inc. 10,56%, Shinko Electric Industries 9,6%, Unimicron Technology Corp 5,49%, Compeq Manufacturing 4,39%, AT&S 3,94%, Apple 2,36%, Qualcomm Incorporated 1,93%, Semtech Corporation -2,18% und Intel -3,23%. In der Monatssicht ist vorne: Ibiden Co.Ltd 21,42% vor TTM Technologies, Inc. 20,59% , Compeq Manufacturing 11,21% , Apple 10,92% , Unimicron Technology Corp 7,6% , AT&S 6,01% , Semtech Corporation 4,02% , Shinko Electric Industries -2,85% , Intel -3,28% und Qualcomm Incorporated -17,72% . Weitere Highlights: Shinko Electric Industries ist nun...

