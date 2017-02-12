sprite-preloader
Sonntag, 12.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

23,105 Euro		+0,885
+3,98 %
WKN: A12UK2 ISIN: DE000A12UK24 Ticker-Symbol: F2Y 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
F24 AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
F24 AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,65
23,894
10.02.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
F24 AG
F24 AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
F24 AG23,105+3,98 %