NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - February 12, 2017) - B&H is pleased to share Rokinon's announcement of two Special Performance (SP) lenses. Rokinon lenses that perform to the highest photographic standards will carry the SP designation. The new Rokinon SP 85mm f/1.2 Full Frame and the new Rokinon SP 14mm f/2.4 Full Frame for Canon EF mount are now available at authorized Rokinon dealers. Equipped with the most advanced optical technology, the new SP series raises Rokinon's acclaimed image quality to another level.

Both the Rokinon SP 85mm f/1.2 and the Rokinon SP 14mm f/2.4 lenses provide image quality for 50 megapixels photo and 8K video productions with exceptional low light, bokeh and selective focus capabilities. Their unprecedented resolving power and correction of aberrations can actually capture more detail than what your eyes can see. This abundant light information will be welcomed in post-production, and will provide for additional freedom in the creation of high quality, unique images. These new Rokinon SP lenses are constructed of high-quality aluminum alloy, with an ergonomically designed shape and grip. They deliver a luxurious look, excellent durability and comfortable use. Canon's exposure control modes are enabled, and EXIF info is registered. The SP 85mm and SP 14mm are designed to produce exceedingly high-quality still images and video with both Canon full frame and APS-C (crop sensor) cameras.

Rokinon SP 85mm f/1.2 Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1308035-REG/rokinon_sp85m_c_special_performance_85mm_f_1_2.html

Canon EF Mount/Full-Frame Format

Aperture Range: f/1.2 to f/16

One Aspherical Element

Two High Refractive Index Elements

Ultra Multi-Coating

Manual Focus Design

Aluminum Lens Housing

Nine-Blade Diaphragm

The Rokinon SP 85mm f/1.2 full frame prime lens for Canon is an extremely fast, premium quality, medium telephoto lens that delivers superb optical performance even wide open. The large aperture and nine-blade diaphragm can create a shallow depth-of-field to bring attention to the subject, blur the background and create gorgeous bokeh. Ideal for portraits and weddings, it is also a perfect choice for shooting without a flash in low-light conditions, as well as for astrophotography. Its ten-elements-in-seven-groups' design utilizes one aspherical and two high-refractive lens elements to ensure impressive image quality from the center to corner of the image. The Rokinon SP 85mm f/1.2 also retains a precise, damped and easy-to-use grip manual focus control. It also features a non-rotating filter mount for use with polarizing and other filters where positioning must be maintained.

Rokinon SP 14mm f/2.4 Lens for Canon EF

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1308034-REG/rokinon_sp14m_c_special_performance_14mm_f_2_4.html

Canon EF Mount/Full-Frame Format

Aperture Range: f/2.4 to f/22

2 Aspherical, 2 ED, 3 HR Elements

Hybrid Aspherical Element

Ultra Multi-Coating

Manual Focus Design

Aluminum Alloy Lens Housing

Nine-Blade Diaphragm

Built-In Petal-Shaped Lens Hood

The Rokinon SP 14mm f/2.4 Full Frame for Canon is a premium quality, ultra-wide-angle prime lens that combines an advanced optical design of exceptional resolving power with simple, intuitive handling and precise manual control of focus. Its optical design of 18 precision elements in 14 groups employs four special types of lens elements, and more than matches the capabilities of the latest high resolution pro cameras.

Three high refractive index, two aspherical, one hybrid aspherical, and two extra-low dispersion lens elements combine for excellent control of distortion and aberrations, with increased center-to-edge resolution and light transmission.

B&H Photo Video is an authorized Rokinon dealer

