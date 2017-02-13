The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 13.02.2017

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 13.02.2017



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CT QNEI XETR IE00BD3GLV34 QNB GL.F.-QNB ZY.IN.IDLIN FON1 EQU EUR Y

CT R05 XETR CA78165J1057 RUPERT RESOURCES LTD NAM0 EQU EUR N

CT SGLN XETR DE000A2E41L9 SGL CARBON SE O.N. NEUE SDX1 EQU EUR Y